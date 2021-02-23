The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, said this Monday, February 22, that the country will reopen the borders “as soon as possible” for whom it is “be vaccinated” against coronavirus or have overcome the disease.

This reopening “is a wakefulness of the Government,” Lacalle said in the Executive Tower, the seat of the Government, where he headed a Council of Ministers to evaluate measures to stop the pandemic.

“The government was always supporter of opening, not closing. When we took measures in another direction, it was out of necessity, “he said at a press conference.

President Luis Lacalle Pou’s press conference. Photo: Susana TROUDE-LESCOUT / Uruguay’s Presidency / AFP

The goal is that “as soon as possible” it is opened for those who “are vaccinated” or “have had the disease and have an antibody test” can “enter without quarantine.”

“We are going to go towards the opening of borders and activities,” he said, adding that “we have a plan that I hope we can announce in a while.”

It should be remembered that after a hermetic closure that began on December 21, 2020, Uruguay partially reopened the borders in February.

However, they continued with the restrictions that they held throughout the coronavirus pandemic: for the moment, Only Uruguayan citizens and resident foreigners can enter. Non-resident owners do not. And the tourists, neither.

Vaccination plan

On the other hand, he reaffirmed that the Government’s commitment is to “full presence” in education.

A summer without foreign tourists in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo: AP Photo / Matilde Campodonico

“That is the lighthouse, that is the goal and everything possible is being done in this regard and I am not just talking about the authorities, but about all the educational personnel,” said the president.

In addition, he announced that on March 1 the vaccination plan against COVID-19 that will include personnel from health, education and security forces, among other groups.

The South American country is going through a stabilization stage of the spread of the coronavirus after suffering an exponential growth in cases in December, which led the Government to a total closure of borders for 42 days.

Since March 13, Uruguay accumulates 53,310 cases of the new coronavirus and 583 deaths.

Xinhua