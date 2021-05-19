Life returned to paris. Bars, restaurants, brasseries and museums opened on Wednesday and the French discovered those little everyday pleasures, suppressed for eight months because of the coronavirus.

Reading the newspaper Le Parisien and Les Echos at Bar La Fontaine, in front of a coffee and a croissant, meeting the neighbors again at the newspaper kiosk, seeing the small boutiques reopen and showcasing spring fashion again this Wednesday to make people dream the French, confined by the Covid, with the summer, with the next holidays and the freedom to decide.

And another advantage: the curfew starts from this Wednesday at 9 at night and not at seven in the afternoon, although the mask is mandatory.

Torrential rain and sun at noon for a historic day and long-awaited, that it arrived cold in an unusually cool and temperate May in France. The first step was taken by President Emmanuel Macron, who left the Eliseo early, and found himself on those wooden terraces that occupy half the street, to have a coffee with Jean Castex, his prime minister, near the Matignon Palace.

The first step was taken by President Emmanuel Macron, who left the Eliseo for coffee. Photo: AFP

Afterwards, the terraces of the cafes were filled with regulars, who were reunited with the owners, with the waiters, with their stories and misadventures of 8 months. “Did you get vaccinated?” was the obligatory question. Two out of four had not received the vaccine. “Did you have Covid? was next.

Everyone saw those premises and owners who could not survive the adversities of the Covid and its financial or personal dramas closed up and down, with rental signs: from real estate agencies to travel agencies, small neighborhood stores and fashion boutiques.

The pandemic and fashion

La Fontaine is a traditional Bastille bar, the one that serves the best Croque Monsieur in the neighborhood, where everyone goes to watch football when the French team plays. Habitués elbowed each other in greeting. The oysters at 10 euros the dozen were part of the reunion aperitif.

It had been so long without reunions that even Jan, the alcoholic SDF from the Faubourg St Antoine, a 6-foot-tall blond Pole, had time to recover from his addiction and impeccably dressed, had breakfast with his mother. “A new life that I hope will last,” he admitted. Everyone greeted him.

The opening of clothing stores was another of the pearls of the day. Photo: Noel Smart

The Covid influenced French fashion. There was no one who was not in sneakerswhite if possible. A trend that was reflected in each window, along with pink, bluish, iridescent, gradually fading dresses, white elephant leg pants and lurex as a new material.

“Oversize” is the other trend. So many months at home and teleworking imposed a locker room comfort, which beat elegance in Paris. Huge blue jeans, big sweaters, husband’s shirts, with Parisian chic in between, with pins, handkerchiefs, headbands and a very feminine touch.

Conditions for entering business

Heroin survived the Covid and the crisis. The boutique on the rue de Charonne, where the terrorist attacks in Paris took place, displayed its classic ’50s dresses, with large tight belts and pink and blue, the trendy colors. Like Rita Hayword’s.

Only with chinstrap. Photo: Noel Smart

La Fee Maraboutee beat the virus with Instagram and Internet. To his white pants with elephant feet, to his golden sneakers, to his feminine dresses, he showed them on the platform and they sold them on the Internet. “It was not bad for us” they admit, relieved with the opening.

The conditions to enter the boutiques change with the surface they occupy. La Fee only accepts four clients at a time, with their hands washed in alcohol and a rigorous mask.

The terraces, the new restaurants

The restaurants sought to survive with the Take away these months of confinement. But this Wednesday they arranged their terraces on the street, with their improvised garden chairs and with 6 guests at a table at most.

The restaurants arranged their terraces on the street. Photo: AP

Mikela, an Italian from the Nove pizzeria, went back to work this Wednesday. ”They accept twelve tables and there is not much to choose from. We do not accept reservations but we believe that customers will return. We will be open until curfew and we maintain delivery ”, he said.

Grand Coeur, the restaurant of the Argentine Mauro Colagreco, has one of the most beautiful terraces in Paris and it is complete. In the traditional Cour de la Dance, the terrace has been covered by a white glass “marquise”, which protects from rain and cold.

Remy, a Chilean, and Martin, an Argentine agricultural engineer, are in charge of this reopening. It was not easy: water leaks, the cold chamber destroyed, deep cleaning and disinfection to start up the place and oil the same pre-pandemic equipment. Except for Facundo, the subchef, who went to Italy with his own restaurant.

The French regained part of their lost freedom on Wednesday. Photo: de Noel Smart

“We all came back. I had forgotten what Paris was like after such a new normal. I lost the routine, ”admits Remy, who flies from table to table on the first opening day, with an organic and delicious menu. “But this seems to me more a vacation that something definitive ”, recognizes. “Will it last?” He wonders.

The French forget the rain to meet again, to take off their masks on the terrace, to enjoy this French way of life, after so much confinement and restrictions. Advance appetizers or lunches at 12 on the terraces for the reunion.

The absent

The absences are noted. Romeo, the lush and historic furniture store on the Faubourg St Antoine, it has disappeared. Its golden armchairs and frames contrasted with the minimalism of Habitat, which also closed.

Many businesses disappeared. Photo: Noel Smart

Boulevard St Germain is the image of desolation, with dozens of boutiques closed. The same is true on the Champs Elysees: too many losses to continue paying astronomical rents.

Bicycles, trottinettes and a phenomenal traffic jam of taxis and buses are the new face from Paris. People return to the car for fear of public transport and contagion.

The decision of the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo to reinvent a city without cars contrasts with the need to protect themselves from the Covid of those who go to work and use their car to avoid the virus. Only 1 in 4 French has the two doses of vaccines.

Boulevard St Germain is the picture of desolation, with dozens of closed boutiques. Photo: Noel Smart

The traffic stops, everyone insults each other.

Museums and cinemas



Although Health Minister Oliver Veran says that they will only end the Covid “in November or December”, France also symbolically reopens museums and cinemas. A gesture towards closed culture, when pharmacies offer to test themselves with results in 15 minutes, in a tent on the sidewalk.

At the Center Pompidou, the queue was very long to see the history of women artists in abstract art from 1860 to 1980. The Louvre, which until now had virtual programming, also opened.

Six months later, its doors reopened as well as the cinemas. “Today I will see at least five films”, challenges Laurent, who is a fanatic and queues at an Odeon cinema. Over forty films await viewers: from Drunk, Adieu les Cons, which won the César 2021, A bout de soufle by Jean Luc Godard, ADMN, Babylon and Envile-moi by Christophe Barratier.

The Louvre Museum opens its doors to a Paris without tourists yet. Americans and Japanese they have not arrived yet.

“The Events of an Artist,” a long-awaited exhibition cut short by confinement, is now making its debut. It is the story of an anonymous artist until he became the hero of novels and legends. A recognition of artists from antiquity to the nineteenth century.

The Musée d’Orsay welcomed its visitors with an exhibition on the Origins of the world.

To consume

The French decided to flood the shopping centers, after months of abstinence. They were closed since April. Its frequentation increased by 40 percent this Wednesday, when the terraces of the cafes were taken by storm, despite the bad weather. The queues for admission – mask, rigorous gel – were endless. They had to wait at least 30 minutes for admission.

As the economists predicted, the desire to consume was enormous on the first day of the return to a certain normality in France. Primark, the Zara and Hermés boutiques, probably the most expensive place in Paris, had queues of customers, Even in the rain

Paris, correspondent