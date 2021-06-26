UK Health Minister Matt Hancock He resigned after the publication of photographs that reveal an alleged affair with one of his assistants and violated the rules of social distance during the pandemic. His resignation, triggered by a scandalous cover of The Sun newspaper, comes amid massive marches that took place this Saturday in central London to protest against coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.

Is that thousands of people took to the streets in the United Kingdom to protest after the postponement until July of the lifting of the last sanitary measures due to the rise in infections attributed to the Delta variant.

“Those of us who make the rules must abide by them, and that is why I must resign,” Hancock, one of the main people responsible so far for the strategy against the pandemic in the United States, said in a video released through Twitter. British government.

The cover of The Sun that triggered the resignation of the Minister of Health.

Hancock was criticized not so much for “the personal matter” revealed by The Sun after the publication of photographs with his alleged lover, but for having hired the woman months ago – married and with children like him – as a consultant to the Ministry.

He also received criticism for having violated the Covid-19 rules that at the time of the hug – on May 6 – still required distancing in the United Kingdom from people who do not live together or are outside the family circle.

Hancock said in a statement prior to his resignation: “I accept that I violated the social distancing guide in these circumstances,” adding: “I have let people down and I am very sorry.”

In the center of the British capital, protesters marched from Hyde Park to Parliament with flags and banners with the word “freedom”.



Photo taken on May 16, where Matt Hancock walks with his assistant Gina Coladangelo, who was singled out for being the mistress of the former Minister of Health. Photo: AP.

“I’m here because I think the confinement took away our freedom and our rights,” confided Iain McCausland, who came from the southern county of Devon. “I am very upset with the government, like everyone here,” he added, quoted by the AFP news agency.

Shouting “Shame!”, The protesters tennis balls were thrown towards the prime minister’s official residence, Boris Johnson, located at 10 Downing Street, and towards Westminster Parliament.



Protesters against the police in London. AFP photo

Despite the advance of the vaccination campaign and a long confinement in winter, the United Kingdom has been facing a wave of infections attributed to the variant for a few weeks. Delta, initially detected in India and much more contagious.

According to official figures, the cases of this variant of the coronavirus increased in the United Kingdom by 46% compared to last week.

Furthermore, approximately the 99% of confirmed active cases in the UK belong to the Delta variant, prompting the prime minister to extend the end of the restrictions for a month.



Protesters throw tennis balls at the home of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. Photo: DPA.

With 128,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the country today registered more than 18,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.

A total of 43,448,860 doses of vaccines were also administered between first and second doses.

Source: agencies