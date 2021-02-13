Coronavirus AFP: The number of new coronavirus infections worldwide has almost halved in the last month

Coronary infections are at their lowest level since last October.

New the number of coronavirus infections in the world has almost halved in a month, according to data collected by the news agency AFP.

Over the past month, the number of new infections fell by 44.5 percent, according to AFP, the largest and longest drop during a pandemic.

Last week, an average of 412,000 new infections were confirmed in one day.

In the top figures was 5-11. January, when a total of 743,000 new infections were recorded in a single day around the world. Now infections are at their lowest level since last October, AFP says.

The situation has improved since last week all over the world.

The number of new infections fell by 24 percent in the United States and Canada, 20 percent in Africa, 18 percent in Asia, 15 percent in Europe, and 10 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the Middle East, infections fell by two percent. There have been virtually no new infections in Oceania.

AFP recalls that the figures tell only part of the truth, as different countries record cases in different ways.

In the process during the week, infections decreased the most in Portugal (54%), Israel (39) and Spain (39). In contrast, the situation has deteriorated the most in Iraq, Jordan, Greece, Ecuador and Hungary.

Already 44 percent of the Israeli population has received the first dose of the vaccine. 28% of the population received both doses.

Epidemiologist at the University of Geneva Antoine Flahault warns that the global situation could worsen again if restrictions are lifted too early. This is what happened in Europe last summer.