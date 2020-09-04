We are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Surrounded by all kinds of plants, a group of five uniformed men advances with the sure step of the soldiers. His boots sink into the dark mud. In some corners the trees are so lush that they form a kind of vegetal canopy, an impenetrable barrier against the tropical sun. It is a world of shadows, columns of light that filter through the leaves, strange sounds that come from the thicket, disturbing silences and signs that only people who have spent many years in this jungle can decipher. Footprints. Smells. Bent branches. Trampled herbs. The men walk silently, slowly, carefully reading those marks. They are armed. Assault rifles: AK-47. You can hear the metallic clink of chargers and the whistles of some birds. That’s it. The rest is silence. According to the account of a group of experts from New York University, more than 130 rebel groups are fighting in eastern CongoBut these men are neither military nor combatants; They are the rangers of the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The rangers’ mission – to protect such rare animals as the eastern lowland gorillas – is in jeopardy by an obstacle that no one had predicted, and yet it has frozen the movements of millions of people around the world: the coronavirus. Concerned about the spread of this disease, the Congolese government closed its borders on March 25.

The interruption of tourism is a hard blow for the management of this natural space, which receives about 2,800 visitors each year. It was a modest number, especially when compared to the 20,000 tourists visiting the nearby Bwindi National Park, in Uganda, the home of mountain gorillas. But those revenues kept the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park from going bankrupt. According to Gloria Mwenge Bitomwa, the coordinator of tourist activities, up to 40% of the park’s budget depended on tourism. The rest came from some NGOs and foreign cooperation agencies.

With tourism stagnant, it will be a difficult year for the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park and other nature conservation programs in Africa.

Gorilla Guardians

After 30 minutes of walking, the guards point to a huge dark mass lying between the plants. They have found the family of Bonne Année, one of three groups of eastern lowland gorillas used to the presence of tourists. The dominant male – Bonne Année – weighs around 270 kilos. At times, he hits his pecs with such force that the thumps can be heard from many feet away. Is eating. The presence of forest agents does not bother him. But to demonstrate his authority, he shakes the ground with his muscular, powerful arms. The rangers try to calm him down with a noise that resembles that of a human clearing his throat. That sound means: “We know that you are the boss. We don’t want to disturb you. We respect you ”.

“It’s painful when poachers kill a gorilla,” says Lambert Mongane. “My family depends on them. That is why I will defend them for the rest of my life.” As Bonne Année’s babies curiously approach the rangers, Mongane looks at them as if a family reunion is about to take place. She has spent many years with you to check your health or record your behaviors. He is one of the 240 rangers of the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park. He is proud. According to him, he has an important mission. This park is the last safe trench for the eastern lowland gorillas. The rest of the range of these primates is at the mercy of poachers, loggers and artisanal miners. The presence of the Congolese state is so weak in these places that the authorities cannot control the illegal activities.

So far, four species or subspecies of gorillas have been described. Their differences are minuscule. This is why biologists have yet to reach a consensus on this number, which generates heated debate. The only thing they agree on is that eastern lowland gorillas are the most threatened. They are only present in a handful of forests in eastern Congo, and their populations have decreased by 77% in the last 20 years: 3,800 copies remain.

Rangers like Mongane protect these apes for a salary of $ 50 a month. The resources of the national park are limited. That’s why they they can only patrol about 38% of the 600,000 hectares of the protected area. Although they have control of the areas that tourists visit, the most remote parts are still the hiding places of some militias.

Poverty in the land of gold

The coronavirus landed in Congo on March 10, almost two months after the first contagion in Spain. Since then, the Congolese health authorities have confirmed 1,300 infections and 50 deaths. The closure of the borders has probably slowed the spread of the pandemic, which until recently was progressing on the continent in a similar way to that recorded in Europe. But the experts are still holding their breath. If the health crisis spreads, this nation gathers all the ingredients for a catastrophe.

The subsoil of this country hides a treasure estimated at 24 billion dollars, an amount greater than the Gross Domestic Product of all the countries of the European Union. That is the price of mineral deposits that are still have not been exploited. However, eight out of ten Congolese try to survive on less than $ 1.25 a day. It is the result of a state that has turned its back on the people since its creation in the colonial period. It has never shown any real interest in hindering companies or individuals that export natural resources with little to pay taxes. Quite the opposite. Congolese governments promoted the most generous tax regimes in the entire continent. The most gruesome outcome of these decisions is found in the eastern provinces, where an endless war has terrified the people for more than two decades.

The Congolese have no choice but to find their own ways to get ahead in those places where the state does not even guarantee the most basic social services or their security, and the war has wiped out the few paid jobs that existed. Sometimes this means breaking the rules. Also those of the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park, where artisanal mines and illegal logging have destroyed many hectares of forest.

The main threat to eastern lowland gorillas is the loss or deterioration of their habitat. The entrails of the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park are the origin of a part of the smuggled gold that ends up in international markets, and of a rare combination of metals with which the capacitors of electronic devices are made: coltan. Trees are cut down to extract these minerals from the bowels of the protected area or to produce charcoal, a business that in nearby Virunga National Park it brings in about $ 35 million a year. Your demand is inexhaustible: 98% of households in the South Kivu province use this fuel for cooking.

He Congolese Institute for Conservation of Nature (ICCN) —A government agency that manages national parks — engages with local communities to end these activities. But officials, unable to offer alternatives, sometimes use force or are attacked. Last year two rangers and at least one civilian died. The Kahuzi-Biéga National Park has taken a step forward by hiring dozens of poachers as rangers, now using their knowledge of the forest to protect animals. However, finding a conservation model that benefits both wildlife and humans is still a challenge that, at least for the moment, will have to be tackled without the income from tourism. “Gorillas are one of our closest relatives,” says Mongane. “They are our brothers. That is why we cannot allow their extinction. The decision to protect or exterminate them is in our hands.”

A dangerous job

Before dawn, a column of uniformed rangers ascends the dirt road that links the town of Miti with the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park. Surrounded by orchards and eucalyptus plantations, they use their cell phone flashlights or simply walk in the dark. According to a survey by the NGO Coopera, more than half of the rangers in this natural space come from poor households. Almost all of them decided to work in the park because they were looking for wages to feed their relatives or savings to have children, and they never thought it was a dangerous job.

In the natural space they found different scenarios from those they expected. 72% of park rangers believe that their salaries are too low, and 53% are not satisfied with their work, according to a survey by the University of Cambridge.

According to Lorena Aguirre, a Spanish psychologist who has worked in the Congo for 13 years, in addition to difficult working conditions, forest agents face stressful situations, many of them violent and traumatic, including kidnappings, clashes with firearms and hand-to-hand fights that can cause lifelong physical and psychological sequelae.

Aguirre, the director of the NGO Coopera in the Congo, thinks that it is necessary to act immediately. For this reason, it has designed a psychosocial support program for the workers of the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park. “In eastern Congo there is a collective trauma that is rarely talked about,” says Aguirre. “Last year, after psychologically evaluating 216 women who lived near the Kahuzi-Biéga National Park, we found alarming results: they all had clear disorders. Congolese psychiatrists insist on the high number of suicide attempts and diagnoses of depression of the region. But the province of South Kivu only has three specialists. “

For Aguirre, the psychological evaluation of the forest rangers and training that allows them to understand the bases of trauma and detect pathologies, will increase their effectiveness and capabilities. “If that does not happen, we will not be able to guarantee the safety of the protected areas and the species that inhabit them,” says Aguirre. “In addition, affected forest agents will suffer progressive deterioration in all areas of their lives.” In the Congo, an adequate mental health system would be good for wildlife and people. Aguirre advocates for models like this that avoid the militarization of nature conservation, and that benefit everyone.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.