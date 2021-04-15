Coronavirus Adenovirus may be the cause of a rare blood clot risk that appears to be associated with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Although the risk of clogging exists, it is much lower than, for example, the use of birth control pills. No risks have been identified with Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna vaccines.

Very a rare risk of vascular thrombosis appears to be associated with Astra Zeneca and possibly Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines. This may be due to the adenovirus technology they use, as no risk has been identified for other vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said last Friday that cases of blockage have been reported in one hundred thousand people vaccinated. In the UK, where Astra Zeneca has been vaccinated the most, there are significantly fewer cases reported, one per 250,000 vaccinated.

Differences in the incidence of harm may, according to Eman, be due to how cases are reported in the health care system.

In Finland, three people have had a blood clot after receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine. One of them is dead. 240,000 people have received the vaccine, so the risk in Finland seems to be higher than estimated by Ema.

Both EMA and the British Medicines Agency (MHRA) have emphasized that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the disadvantages and can continue to be used. In Finland, too, the vaccine is still given to people over 65 years of age.

For example, the risk of a blood clot with a birth control pill is significantly higher than with a vaccine: for every ten thousand users of a birth control pill, four new cases of blood clots occur each year, said the head of Ema’s pharmacovigilance department. Peter Arlett.

The contraceptive pill therefore carries a risk of several times the risk of blood clots compared to the Astra Zeneca vaccine. However, the blood clots associated with the birth control pill are typically in different parts of the body.

Tuesday The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced they were suspending the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to humans to investigate the link with vascular thrombosis. Johnson & Johnson also suspended vaccine deliveries to Europe.

In the United States, nearly seven million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and six of them have been diagnosed with a blood clot within two weeks of receiving the vaccine. Based on this data, blockage is therefore even less common than with Astra Zeneca.

All U.S. patients have been women between the ages of 18 and 48. Astra Zenca vaccine has also been used more often by women, but this may be due to the fact that the vaccine has been given to healthcare workers of working age, and there are more women among it. In cases of congestion in Finland, there are both sexes.

Daniel Rissanen received Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine from nurse Mirva Riikonen on Jätkäsaari in Helsinki on Wednesday, April 14.­

“This adverse reaction is not limited to women, it can also occur in men,” says the professor of coagulation diseases, chief physician Riitta Lassila Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

According to Eman, there are still no background factors, such as age or gender, that could explain the risk of vaccine blockage.

In Finland no risk of thrombosis has been identified with the existing Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna vaccines. In them, immunity is created by introducing instructions for the preparation of the coronavirus peak protein with the messenger.

Instead, in both the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the peak protein recipe is delivered by an adenovirus transporter, or vector, combined with its DNA. The risk of thrombosis may be related to the use of adenovirus, according to the professor of immunology at the University of Helsinki Seppo Meri.

“In experimental cancer treatments, the active ingredient has been administered using an adenoviral vector. They have also been previously associated with a tendency to coagulate blood. In that respect, it is not a completely new thing, ”says Meri.

Meri, Lassila and Professor of Virology at the University of Turku Ilkka Julkunen investigated three cases of vaccination-related blockage in Finland.

It is not known what in the adenovirus vector may promote the tendency to coagulate. It may be due to the DNA of the adenovirus or the proteins on its surface.

“In some patients, at the tip of a small iceberg, antibody formation is such that it goes to activate platelets. That is inappropriate. Their activation normally occurs in vascular damage. The function of the clots is to act locally and heal the wound. In this case, the locality is lost, ”Lassila explains.

According to Lassila, due to the generalized tendency to clot, a blockage can develop in many different places in the body. Previously, mainly cerebral venous obstructions were reported, but obstructions have been observed elsewhere and some have had several.

Patients combines the fact that they have been found to have antibodies to platelet-produced PF4 when it binds to another molecule, such as dna. These antibodies can trigger a blood clotting reaction. Their formation may be promoted by adenovirus DNA or proteins.

The situation suggests a similar mechanism that, in rare cases, causes blockages in those receiving the anticoagulant heparin. The condition is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, or platelet deficiency.

In it, heparin binds to platelet-derived growth factor, and the immune system develops antibodies to this combination. At a later stage, the antibodies begin to bind to the platelets and cause them to precipitate.

At the same time, patients have had low platelet counts in connection with vaccine-associated vascular thrombosis. This has also been the case for three Finnish patients.

“Low platelet levels tend to predispose to bleeding. But in this case, they reflect strong coagulation activation, in which case the platelets go into the clots and are not measurable from the bloodstream, ”says Lassila.

In addition to heparin treatments and adenovirus vaccines, the phenomenon has been reported in some bacterial or viral infections. A very small proportion of coronavirus patients have also described a similar phenomenon in which the tendency to clog is associated with a small number of platelets.

About the vaccine cases are very rare and it is not yet known why blockages develop for some. According to the sea, some may already have antibodies to the combination of platelet factor and another molecule.

“It may be that people have had these and the vaccine has only triggered their proliferation to the point that it triggers blood clots,” Meri estimates.

At the Astra Zeneca vaccination point in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, it was quiet on Wednesday 14 April.­

Humans may also have a hereditary predisposition to develop antibodies to such structures.

“Nobody knows that yet.”

Lassila says that the good thing is that the blockages can be treated.

“As long as treatment is started early enough, patients will be saved.”

Patients are given an immunoglobulin that attaches to the surface of the platelets and calms the situation when antibodies that promote clotting do not allow the platelets to attach. At the same time, anticoagulant medication is given.

One inventor of the blockage mechanism, a coagulation researcher at the University of Greifswald Andreas Greinacher suggests a possible solution in the scientific journal Science to halve the dose of Astra Zeneca vaccine. The idea is that if the inflammation caused by the vaccine were to be alleviated, antibodies that promote clotting would not be formed in the same way.

“It should be examined separately. It is not possible to say in advance whether it will reduce these side effects and whether an adequate immune response will remain, ”Meri estimates.

Large the question is whether it is still worthwhile to continue vaccinations with those vaccines that are at risk of blockage. Denmark has already decided to stop using Astra Zeneca.

The example of birth control pills shows that people are willing to take them, even though they have a clearly higher risk of clogging.

Coronavirus disease itself is also dangerous. Vaccines can be used to prevent a disease that kills an average of about one percent of those in Finland. The disease also increases the risk of blockage.

On these grounds, the use of Astra Zeneca vaccine in people over 65 years of age will also be continued in Finland.

The risk of the disease varies greatly with age. Young adults die from one in ten thousand infections internationally meta-analysis by. As age increases, the risk increases: 0.4 per cent of 55-year-olds die from infection, 1.4 per cent from 65-year-olds, 4.6 per cent from 75-year-olds and 15 per cent from 85-year-olds.

These risks of the disease can be weighed against the risk posed by the vaccine. In Finland, the risk of suffocation from Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is currently one in 80,000 vaccinated and one in 240,000 is fatal.

Of course, the comparison must take into account not only the risk posed by the disease itself but also the probability of the disease striking while waiting for something other than Astra Zeneca’s vaccine.

Vaccine-induced blockages, according to Meri, have not been reported very much in the elderly. It may justify its use in older age groups. However, he would prefer rna vaccines.

Mona Ansa, nurse (left) and Marjo-Riitta Lintulaakso, anesthesia nurse, dilute Pfizer’s vaccine in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki.­

“When it is known that there is an exact mechanism of the disease but it is not known who can get the side effect, then safety is a trump card. If there are alternatives and more RNA vaccines are available, then they should be favored. ”