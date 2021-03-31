Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Coronavirus According to THL’s scenarios, the approach of summer has already begun to push the epidemic down, according to the expert, one of the main reasons is in the ways of Finns

March 31, 2021
The Department of Health and Welfare’s modeling team estimates that summer will cut a quarter of coronavirus infectivity by Midsummer, but the impact has already begun slowly.

Spring Equinox after the days are longer than night and the brightness increases day by day. On the equalization day, March 20, seasonal variation also began to gradually weaken the grip of the coronavirus epidemic.

Such an assumption about the effect of seasonality was made by the Modeling Group of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) when developing scenarios for the course of the epidemic. In the scenario, the effect of the summer season begins with the equalization of the spring day, intensifies as the spring progresses, and culminates in Midsummer, at which point it would weaken infectivity in the quarter.

