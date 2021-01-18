Coronavirus According to the expert, the majority of Finns will be vaccinated with the pending Astra Zeneca vaccine: “The vaccine is of huge importance globally”

Mika Rämet, director of the Vaccine Research Center, points out that the 70% effectiveness of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine does not mean that 30% do not benefit from it at all.

Pharmaceutical company The coronavirus vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford is expected to be a significant piece in both Finland’s and the EU’s vaccination strategy.

The vaccine is cheaper to manufacture and easier to store and transport than the Pfizer and Biontech vaccines already in use in the EU. Once authorized, it will significantly improve vaccine availability throughout the EU.

Director of the University of Tampere Vaccine Research Center, Professor Mika Rämet estimates that a large proportion of Finnish healthy people of working age receive the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Rämet is still optimistic that by the summer the majority of Finns will have received an coronary vaccine.

“This goal requires that, alongside Pfizer and Biontech, as well as Moderna, there be a third, preferably fourth, licensed vaccine,” says Rämet.

“If we rely on Pfizer and Moderna alone, it makes time to get the population vaccinated during the first half of the year.”

Astra Zeneca has promised to produce three billion doses of the vaccine this year. That would be enough to vaccinate 1.5 billion people.

“So it has a huge global impact,” says Rämet.

Vaccine is currently awaiting the marketing authorization process of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is currently scheduled to take place at the end of January. Following the EMA, the vaccine still needs to be approved by the EU Commission.

Both Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna have received marketing authorizations from the Commission on the same day that the Agency supported the authorization.

Britain, Argentina and India, among others, have already introduced the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Mika Rämet estimates that the protective effect of the vaccine is so good and indisputable that it should be enough to obtain a permit in the EU as well.

If, for one reason or another, the EU does not have a marketing authorization at the end of January, the delay in vaccination coverage is in the order of a few months, according to Rämet.

“At this point, when the paint already seems to be palpable, the weeks and months feel long,” Rämet says.

The marketing authorization is already in a bit of a hurry, as the first doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine were made as early as last summer. Its shelf life is estimated to be about half a year, so there is a risk that some of the vaccines already made may expire very soon.

“Demand for the vaccine is starting to be around the world, so I hope that’s not the case. For Finland and Europe as well, it would be good to know whether this vaccine is being used or not, ”says Rämet.

Astra Zenecan the vaccine has been reported to provide 70% protection against coronavirus disease where Pfizer and Biontech and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective.

According to Rämet, it is essential that the Astra Zeneca vaccine seems to provide protection, especially against the severe form of covid-19 disease.

“It is undeniable that the Astra Zeneca vaccine has a protective effect. It is also quite good, better than the protection provided by the current seasonal flu vaccine, for example, ”says Rämet.

Rämet emphasizes that a 70 percent efficacy does not mean that 30 percent do not benefit from the vaccine at all. Although the protective effect offered by Astra Zeneca is lower than that of the Pfizer and Biontech and Moderna vaccines, this vaccine also shrinks the entire spectrum of diseases.

“And if you think about basic healthy working age, then what matters is whether you get the vaccine than what you get,” Rämet says.