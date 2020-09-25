According to a study by European researchers with which a Lyon laboratory is associated, the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic is already underway. “The researchers carried out a mathematical modeling of the pandemic. In particular, they studied the rate of infection and population movements“, explains journalist Sandrine Aramon on the France 3 set on Friday, September 25.”According to their calculations, the peaks of infection are expected to extend across countries until the end of the year“.



For France, the peak of the epidemic is announced for the week of Monday, September 28. “According to the researchers, the spread of the virus is directly linked to compliance with barrier gestures but also to the more or less drastic anti-Covid measures taken by the various governments“, continues the journalist. However, their simulation cannot assess the death rate of the virus.

