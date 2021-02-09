Coronavirus According to preliminary findings, coronavirus vaccines not only prevent disease but also infections – “It is important for civil protection,” says THL chief physician Nohynek

Although some of those vaccinated have become infected, their viral load has remained lower than that of non-vaccinated individuals.

For use coronavirus vaccines taken have been shown to protect people from the disease, but less is known about how well they prevent infections and the spread of the virus from one person to another.

This information is also important because if a vaccinee can get an asymptomatic infection, they may unknowingly infect others.

However, findings from Pfizer and Biontech, Astra Zeneca, and Moderna vaccines suggest that they not only protect against the disease but also reduce infections in general.

“It’s important for civil protection. If vaccinated people get less viral infections, then they will be less infected with the virus, and then it can be thought that there will also be indirect protection for the people around the vaccinated people, ”says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohynek.

Vaccines efficacy studies have not actually investigated infectivity, as they primarily sought to determine how much vaccines reduce symptomatic coronary heart disease.

At the same time, however, information came as to whether vaccinees get fewer infections at all.

Fresh analysis The Astra Zeneca vaccine trial shows that after the second dose, there were a total of 54% fewer infections with the coronavirus vaccine than with the comparator vaccine. The calculations included symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of infection.

The researchers conclude that the vaccine can significantly affect the circulation of the virus because it reduces the number of infected people in the population.

The study is available for publication in The Lancet and has not yet undergone a peer review.

The researchers were able to make an assessment of the infections because in the UK, participants in the vaccine trial took weekly nasopharyngeal samples of themselves and sent them by post to the laboratory for analysis. This made it possible to monitor the appearance of infections among them, regardless of whether they developed symptoms or not.

Moderna researchers have also received indications that the company’s vaccine would reduce infections. When the researchers took nasopharyngeal samples from their subjects a few weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, one-third of those who received the placebo were found to have positive samples. None of them had symptoms at the time of the study or in the period before.

Its population even Israel, which is the most advanced in vaccination, is good. There, more than 40 percent have already received at least the first dose of the rna vaccine developed by Pfizer and Biontech – the same that has been given to more than 100,000 people in Finland.

In Israel, the incidence of the disease has clearly started to decrease as vaccinations have progressed.

The vaccine does not provide 100% protection against the disease, and thus some of those vaccinated have become infected. However, when tested, it has been found that their viral load is significantly lower than in non-vaccinated infections.

In the new, yet peer-reviewed in the study have compared the viral concentrations of nasopharyngeal specimens from coronavirus-infected people in vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects of the same age and sex. Concentrations remained in vaccinated subjects for a quarter of what was observed with controls.

Thus, although the immune response elicited by the vaccine has not been sufficient to control the infection, it has been able to limit the growth of the virus in the nasopharynx.

“Perhaps you could dare to interpret that if there is less and less virus, it has an effect on infectivity,” says the director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Tampere. Mika Rämet.

He points out that the amount of virus does not tell us all about the infectivity, as, for example, symptomatic children can find as much virus in the nasopharynx as adults, and yet children spread the virus less.

On the other hand, the importance of the amount of virus tells The Lancet Infectious Diseases a Spanish study published in the journal, which analyzed follow-on infections from more than 300 patients at home. It turned out that the more viruses the source of the infection had in their nasopharynx, the more susceptible to further infections.

Vaccinated self-reported findings do not yet quite certainly show that they reduce the transmission of the virus from one person to another, Nohynek says.

“One should investigate what is happening around vaccinees, ie whether their contact will remain healthy or whether they will get sick.”

The task is laborious because subjects and their contacts should be sampled at sufficiently frequent intervals to detect possible infections.

According to Nohynek, several vaccine manufacturers are undergoing studies to find out more about how their products prevent infections. For example, Pfizer and Biontech have promised results in the first quarter.

Although there is as yet no fully reliable information on the ability to prevent infections, the movement of the virus from one person to another is likely to be reduced by the fact that vaccines protect against symptomatic disease. When not coughing or coughing, the virus also fails to fly as efficiently into the environment.

In addition has been assignedthat asymptomatic people secrete the virus in less time than symptomatic ones. Thus, the infectious time is shorter.

This cannot be counted on as much if the sector is dominated by a South African virus variant. According to a smaller study, the Astra Zeneca vaccine does not prevent it from causing symptomatic disease.