Coronavirus According to Mehiläinen, the British variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than expected – Hus disagrees

In the positive samples studied by the bee, virus transformation was clearly more common than in the studies of Hus.

Coronavirus samples The sequencing results show that viral variants are spreading in Finland clearly faster than estimated, informs Mehiläinen, which provides health services.

According to Mehiläinen, in the positive coronavirus samples sequenced by it, virus variants were detected in 19% of the examined samples, compared to 12% in the previous reference period.

In the most recent period of about a week, Mehiläinen detected 15 virus variants, compared to 8 in the previous period.

“Variant findings were mainly found in random samples all over Finland, and again there were several unexpected cases outside the known clusters. No so-called African transformation has been identified, ”says the director of the Bee Laboratory Sector. Kristina Hotakainen in the bulletin.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa hospital district in Hus is critical of Mehiläinen’s assessment of the faster-than-expected spread of coronavirus variants. The small number of samples examined may cause larger relative numbers than reality.

“At least we don’t have that high percentage,” says the director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

“It’s gone up after all but last week we had a British variant of six per cent of the positives. In other words, while 3% were positive, 0.2% of all samples were British variants. ”

Lehtonen estimates that the total percentage of positive samples in the whole country is less than ten percent.

“Such figures are talked about, at least in our samples, which are slightly larger volumes than Bee has.”

Lehtonen says the share of the British conversion will rise to more than ten per cent in early March. According to him, the forecast is that in three months, about half of the positives could be the British conversion.

“It’s pretty much about what kind of slot happens to be sequencing now. That’s why I would look at it for a slightly longer period of time, ”he says.

“The fact that they can be found shows that we have a pretty good capacity. In many European countries, they cannot be sequenced at all as well as in Finland. We are among the top five in Europe. ”