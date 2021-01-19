While the application of the second dose of the Russian vaccine begins throughout the country Sputnik V against the coronavirus, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, stated that “within hours“Those over 60 will be eligible to receive this drug.

“Although the results have finished, between the translation from Russian to English and the arrival here, we believe that It is a matter of hours that those over 60 are also enableds, among whom we are the president (Alberto Fernández) and myself, “said the head of the health portfolio at a press conference from the Posadas Hospital.

As reported Clarion, the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) received from Russia the technical reports that would allow progress with immunization in the age group most at risk from the coronavirus.

The local body began to analyze the documents sent by the Russian Investment Fund and is preparing to approve their application in the next few hours.

The brief report with which the Anmat recommended the authorization of Sputnik V.

At the end of December, the Russian Ministry of Health had already authorized the Sputnik V in people over 60 years after the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexandr Gintsburg, confirmed that scientists did not detect new side effects in the vaccinated elderly.

In addition, González García affirmed that the Government continues to negotiate with several possible suppliers, including Pfizer, after the round trip with the company for the conditions of the contract.

He did so after insisting that “before the end of the month” there will be a large availability of vaccines and that Argentina already has 51 million doses secured by signed contracts.

Since the end of the year, the Government has sought to refloat the difficult negotiation with the US company, which the Minister of Health himself had accused of asking “unacceptable conditions“.

Pfizer’s vaccine has already been tested in Argentina. Photo: AP.

“In the negotiation we were asked for a law to have some security, to give them that immunity, and then it appeared in the negotiation that it was not enough, that a new law had to be made and that the contract was not signed by me and signed by President (Alberto Fernández), strictly speaking these are unacceptable conditions and we have asked you to review that, “said González García just over a month ago.

JPE