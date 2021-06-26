According to experts, vaccination for recovered corona patients makes sense even if the antibody level is high.

Berlin – One can assume that in six months there will usually be very good protection for all people who have gone through Covid, but the development will be different, said the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, in a panel discussion on Saturday in Berlin. “There are people for whom there are relatively low values ​​at the beginning and who then drop relatively quickly, for other people it is different.” It is not yet entirely clear in detail what exactly protects against Covid-19. “That is why I would advise against simply orienting myself towards the antibody level.” A one-time vaccination after recovery ensures that there is also full protection.

“There can be people who have antibodies in their blood, but these antibodies do not protect at all,” said the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler. Others have protection, although no antibodies can be detected in them. In any case, vaccinated convalescents would have very good immune protection. “So I would treat myself to that.”

From the number of antibodies it is not yet possible to say how good or bad the protection is, said the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens. “We know very well from studies that a vaccination is sufficient,” he emphasized with regard to those who have recovered. A second would bring no additional benefit. (dpa)