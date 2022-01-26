Coronavirus Access to the spa is already available in Naantali, but restrictions are expected to be lifted in Vantaa and Ikaalinen – these restrictions are now in force in Finland

The lifting of corona restrictions is receiving support from a number of regional corona groups and politicians. The HS brought together the restrictions currently in force in the regions.

26.1. 21:00

In the spas Across Finland, interest rate restrictions are already expected to be lifted.

“Yes, the outcome of the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group on Tuesday was encouraging, and a possible decision by the regional government agency is already very much awaited,” says the CEO of Flamingo Spa. Sanna Himberg.

The group recommended easing of interest rates on low-risk facilities such as spas and gyms. Restrictions are finally decided by the regional government agency.

The Flamingo Spa in Vantaa has been closed since 28 December. According to Himberg, the spa would be ready to open its doors as early as next week.

“We are still waiting for clarity on whether companies are expected to continue to operate with the help of corona passports.”

The CEO of Ikaalinen Spa is also in an expected mood Eero Aho.

“The spa has been closed since December 27th and all restaurant and hotel operations since January 9th. We very much hope that we will be able to open the doors and invite people to work. ”

Interest rate restrictions the demolition receives support from several regional corona groups and politicians.

Interviewed by HS on Tuesday four members of the parliament’s social and health committee would be ready to relax the restrictions on food restaurants and re-evaluate, among other things, the recommendation that closed sports facilities extensively.

Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) announced on Tuesdaythat the lifting of interest rate restrictions should be considered “on a faster schedule than previously estimated”.

In Turku and Naantali can already be spotted. CEO of Sunborn Saga, which runs the Naantali and Ruissalo spas Riikka Kuusniemi admittedly, the current restrictions still do not allow for full operation.

The gyms were allowed to open in the area on Jan. 11, and the pool wards opened on Jan. 16. This is how the spas of Naantali and Turku also opened their doors after a two-week break.

“We have had quite a lot of customers in the pool department now, but mainly locals and visitors from nearby areas,” says Kuusniemi.

The number of guests staying is still smaller than usual, as the spa’s restaurant will have to close at 6 pm Kuusniemi estimates that those who have received a Christmas gift card have now postponed their visit for probably the same reason.

Jouni Ottosson (left) and Tero Anttalainen from Naantali came to bathe through the gym at Naantali Spa. For winter golf practice, both visit the spa’s gym and pool area several times a week.

“It is also ironic that the customers of Naantali Spa are allowed to eat a hundred meters away in Neste, because the canteens of the gas station are allowed to be open,” says Kuusniemi.

“ “There is a strong belief that skiing would have reasonable restrictions.”

Ikaalinen Span Eero Aho emphasizes that the possible dismantling of both restaurant operations and spa restrictions should be announced in good time. Among other things, inviting employees on holiday is their own thing, and it takes time to heat the pool water.

However, Himberg, Kuusniemi and Aho say they are optimistic about the future.

“There is a strong belief that a ski holiday would have reasonable limits and we would be able to do our business,” says Aho.

HS assembled together what restrictions are currently in place in the regions.

In areas where the epidemic is spreading, the corona passport cannot currently be used at public events and customer premises as an alternative to regional restrictions. In accordance with the Board’s decision, the use of the interest rate passport has been restricted until 31 January.

In practice, the coronary passport cannot yet be used as an alternative to restrictions in any part of the country, as the whole of Finland is currently in the area where the coronavirus is spreading.

Southern Finland

Uusimaa

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: The current decision to close the use of sports and leisure facilities is currently in force until 7 February and the decision to ban indoor public events and general meetings is valid until 31 January.

The restricted situation in Uusimaa will be assessed this week.

Kanta-Häme

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The order to close the premises will be relaxed on 27 January. For example, gyms, facilities used for other individual sports, swimming pools, spas, indoor playgrounds and public facilities in shopping malls may open when the decision takes effect on Thursday.

The interiors used for team sports, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports, dance venues and choir singing activities will remain closed.

In effect: Restrictions on the use of guest and public spaces apply until 9 January, and restrictions on meetings until 23 February.

Päijät-Häme

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: Gathering restrictions apply until February 19, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces until January 9, and gathering restrictions until February 23.

South Karelia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Restrictions on assembly are valid until February 20, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces until January 31.

Kymenlaakso

Gathering Restriction: Events of up to 50 people can be held indoors. There is no limit to the number of participants in outdoor events.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: Restrictions on assembly are valid until January 31, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces until February 2.

South-western Finland

Southwest Finland

Gathering Restriction: Regardless of the number of people, all public and general meetings indoors and outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Prohibitions and regulations are in effect until January 28th.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Southwest Finland Corona Coordination Group outlined that public events held outdoors could be exempted from restrictions, in which case the situation would be in line with the guidelines of the regions of Helsinki and Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa.

Satakunta

Gathering Restriction: All public events and general meetings indoors and outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: For example, it is possible to keep gyms, public saunas, swimming pools and spas, as well as indoor playgrounds and theme parks open to customers. However, health safety must continue to be taken into account on the premises.

In effect: Until January 28th.

Western and Inner Finland

Pirkanmaa

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public and intended for a limited customer base have been closed by order. This applies, inter alia, to indoor interiors, saunas and swimming pools, as well as choral singing. The gyms are allowed to keep their doors open.

In effect: The assembly restriction is valid until February 4th. Use of the facilities is restricted until 20 February.

middle-Finland

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 20 participants are prohibited indoors and outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The Regional State Administrative Agency obliges the operator to organize its activities in a safe manner. This can mean, for example, limiting the number of customers or arranging customer locations or facilities. The obligation applies to indoor areas with more than 10 customers and outdoor areas with more than 50 customers, as well as to sports activities regardless of the number of customers.

In effect: Until February 20.

Southern Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 10 people are prohibited indoors and more than 20 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited circle of customers or participants have been ordered to be closed. This applies to facilities for group exercise, but not to gyms.

In effect: The restriction on assembly is valid until 7 February and the decision to close the premises until 30 January.

Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited circle of customers or participants have been ordered to be closed. This applies to facilities for group exercise, but not to gyms.

In effect: The assembly restriction is valid until January 31. Use of the facilities is restricted until February 3rd.

Central Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 10 participants are prohibited indoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The Regional State Administrative Agency obliges the operator to organize its activities in a safe manner. This can mean, for example, limiting the number of customers or arranging customer locations or facilities. The obligation applies to indoor areas with more than 10 customers and outdoor areas with more than 50 customers, as well as to sports activities regardless of the number of customers.

In effect: Until February 20.

Northern Finland

Northern Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Until 31 January.

Kainuu

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for more than 20 people indoors and for more than 50 people outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Gathering restrictions until February 6, space restrictions until February 19.

Lapland

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Until February 22nd.