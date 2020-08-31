The veterinary and medical academies have encouraged “the development of this new test in order to implement it as soon as possible”.

Experiments using dogs trained to smell people infected with the coronavirus give “promising results”. Monday August 31, the Veterinary and Medical Academies have encouraged “the development of this new test in order to implement it as soon as possible”.

“The first results obtained by a German team” of the Veterinary University of Hanover “and a French team” of the national veterinary school of Alfort, “show that trained ‘sniffer dogs’ are able to recognize a specific scent” of this infectious disease “corresponding to a set of specific volatile organic compounds or other metabolic substances produced by the diseased organism”, confirm the two national academies in a press release.

Indeed, “in front of the increase in requests for detection tests”, “The use of ‘sniffer dogs’ would make it possible to reduce the still too long delays for obtaining a screening by RT-PCR, in particular in the suspected cases and the contacts”. And for good reason, the only currently approved test requires a laboratory analysis to look for the presence of the genetic material of the virus in a sample taken from the patient’s nostrils -,

But before considering such a deployment, they recommend “to complete the scientific assessment” of these olfactory tests for “specify the performance”, in particular by studying the proportion of erroneous, false-positive or false-negative results.

It would also be necessary “identify (…) the specific molecule or molecules of Covid-19” in the set of compounds that dogs sniff, “secure the presentation of samples to be analyzed” and “define the rules of good use of this type of test”, add the two academies. In experiments carried out in several countries, dogs generally sniff compresses applied under the arms of volunteers, so that they soak up their sweat.