Coronavirus About 300 people gathered to oppose the corona restrictions on Helsinki Citizens’ History

Police had been notified of four gatherings of six people.

About 300 people gathered to protest against Finland’s interest rate restrictions on Saturday at the Helsinki Citizens’ Market.

According to the Helsinki police, the organizers had reported four demonstrations of six people, but more people arrived at the scene.

Police focused on instructing about the need for security clearances.

In Helsinki several demonstrations related to corona restrictions have already been seen during the spring. On Labor Day, police arrested 60 protesters for stubbornness.

Helsinki is still classified as a spreading area for the corona epidemic. Gathering restrictions have not yet been changed, ie gatherings of up to six people are allowed.

The restriction of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland applies to public events and general meetings, such as demonstrations.

In early April, Narinkkator gathered about 300 people protested, which had not been notified to the police in advance.

Held in March an estimated 300 people also took part in the demonstration. HS said in April that of these, 46 were suspected of assembly violations.