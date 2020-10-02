Coronavirus About 200 of the August-September infections have been traced to restaurants, one chain of 40 infections coming from an evening in a Helsinki restaurant – What is the role of nightlife in the spread of the virus?

One chain of 40 infections has been traced to a Helsinki restaurant by the evening of September.

Next during the week the beer taps are closed at midnight and the restaurants must close no later than one night. The government decided to limit opening hours to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

But how big a role have restaurants and nightclubs played in the source of infections? This is difficult to demonstrate in full, say the experts interviewed by HS.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area from 17 August to 27 September. 80 of the infections were found in restaurants, “mainly in nightlife bars,” says Hus, assistant chief physician in epidemiological management. Eeva Ruotsalainen.

In total, more than a thousand infections were diagnosed in the Hus area during that period, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). statistics.

However, according to the Swede, there may be more restaurant infections, as people who are asymptomatic do not end up with tests. Also, an infected person from a restaurant may not know for themselves whether an infected person was close to him or her.

Also chief physician of infectious diseases Asko Järvinen Hus is considered an invalid measure of the number of cases, as not all sources of infection are now known. In the Hus area, less than half of the origins of the infections are currently found, while in the rest of the country about a fifth remain unclear.

“Infections acquired in family circles, hobbies and work can be named much more often and more reliably,” says Järvinen.

Nightclubs feel overwhelmed. Opening restrictions hit their finances heavily because small hours are profitable.

CEO of the restaurant chain Night People Group Antti Raunio barrel In an interview with HS this week, THL provided more detailed evidence that the chains of infection are actually spreading through nightclubs.

“The situation is that THL itself does not know how to respond to how many chains of infection have left nightclubs. At a press conference on Monday, a representative of the department stated that there are no statistics on the matter, ”Raunio said.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen says that between August and September, about 200 infections have been traced to restaurants open late throughout the country. In total, more than 2,500 infections have been diagnosed in Finland during this period.

“In most European countries, including Finland, large clusters of late-open restaurants have been found,” says Puumalainen.

According to Puumalainen, nightclub infections are difficult for trackers because a list of names of potential exposed people is not available.

“It’s hard to make sure the infection has come from one specific place,” he says.

Woody mentioned Yle’s A-studio earlier this week in an interviewthat one chain of 40 infections has been traced to a September evening from a “long-open restaurant”.

Puumalainen does not want to comment to HS on which restaurant and when the infections started. According to him, information about individual infection groups belongs to hospital districts and municipalities.

The name of the Helsinki restaurant in question does not want to be told by the chief physician of epidemiological activities of the City of Helsinki. Sanna Isosomppi.

“I’m not going to name an individual restaurant separately. It’s about people’s ways of working, and they can’t just be connected to a single restaurant, ”says Isosomppi.

In terms of practices, he means whether customers care about the risk of a droplet infection, for example, when they spend the evening. Safety intervals matter, he says. The same goes for loud music, as a person is sensitive to raising their voice if the music is playing near loud. Then the saliva sizzles farther away as when singing.

“Many entrepreneurs certainly do their best to prevent infections. It is difficult for them if customers do not follow the instructions. ”

According to Isosomp, it is not possible to say for sure how many rooted infections actually lead to bars or nightclubs.

“We can’t say quite direct figures, because the infected person may have been exposed elsewhere than at the bar. You have to be careful with these. ”

“If the infection detection reveals several people who have been to a certain place before their illness, such as a bar, there is a suspicion that the infections took place there.”

So Isosomppi would also be talking about the 40 infected Helsinki bar probable further infections.

In September, 600 infections were reported in the Coron Flasher app. It accounts for about a third of viral infections in September. According to Sanna Isosomp, Chief Physician of Epidemiological Activities of the City of Helsinki, the application has facilitated restaurant exposures in communication.­

Helsinki always contact nutritionists if there have been any exposures on their premises. The media will no longer be informed of all individual exposures in restaurants. The entry of the Coron Flasher application also affects this.

“Yes, we will let you know if a place seems to be associated with multiple follow-up infections. Otherwise, we will not inform the wider crowd present. ”

During August and September, Helsinki has announced several mass exposures in various bars. A week ago was told several infected people moved to the Old Irish Pub from 9 to 5 p.m. September. In mid-September, Kaivohuone also had a tradenomi student party mass exposure may occur. The news has also included exposures at Heidi’s Bier Bars in various cities, for example.

In the summer, due to mass exposures, for example, the restaurant Kaivohuone made headlines.

Helsinki Restaurant CEO of the Night People Group, which owns it Mira Ritasmäki says he received a call from the City of Helsinki’s health authorities in August. In September, Ritasmäki’s phone no longer rang. He is therefore not aware that exposure to the Well Room has led to further infections.

“I hope it’s good luck, not a change in the way the authorities communicate.”

Ritasmäki says that he was confused when he heard from A-studio that a chain of 40 infections has come to light in Helsinki, coming from a restaurant.

“I wonder how it hasn’t been in the headlines when the summer exposure of Kaivohuone, which we owned, was – even though there were no further infections.”

In Helsinki, Night People Group also owns, for example, the event restaurant Apollo and the nightclub Maxine. According to Ritasmäki, there have been no exposures in them.

According to Ritasmäki, Night People Group will have to lay off about 95 percent of its personnel due to new restaurant restrictions. The little Christmas season has practically been canceled, and stand-up comedians are not getting on stage at the same pace.

The Group has a total of about 500 employees in Finland.

Corrigendum 2.10.2020 at 17.36: The caption previously read incorrectly that the government set a light signal for restaurants at one o’clock at night. However, dispensing ends as early as midnight, and restaurants must close no later than one night.