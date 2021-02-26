Coronavirus About 20 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Suutarinkylä upper secondary school, more than 300 pupils in distance education

Pupils of Suutarinkylä primary school are not transferred to distance education.

Suutarinkylän about 20 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Suutarila Helsinki, the city of Helsinki informs.

Several people, including both students and staff, have been exposed, according to a city bulletin. About 330 students will move on to distance learning for the next week. It therefore applies to all high school students, according to the press release.

Suutarinkylä Primary School has a total of 625 students. The pupils of Suutarikylä primary school and the pupils of the special support and preparatory education of the upper secondary school will continue in next week’s contact teaching.

March Day 8 All high school students in Helsinki and elsewhere in Uusimaa will switch to distance learning by decision of the Board. Distance learning lasts three weeks and is designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

For the next week, ie 1-5. March, high school students can still be in contact.

Read more: Helsinki’s upper secondary school students are still in next week’s contact teaching: “Of course we hope that the infections will not spread”