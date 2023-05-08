Coronavirus | Abnormal intensive care spike calmed down – What caused the sudden load?

The three-week intensive care load for coronavirus patients has been reduced. The load was caused, among other things, by the spread of new types of viruses.

The coronavirus because of this, the increase in the number of those admitted to intensive care has declined.

In April the number of those requiring intensive care began to increase due to the so-called late spring epidemic. The increase was unusual, because even at the beginning of the year, according to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), the epidemic situation was calmer than at any time during the omicron conversion.

The number of intensive care patients increased for three weeks. Now there has been no increase for a week, says the professor of anesthesiology and intensive care Matti Reinikainen From Kuopio University Hospital.

“During the rise, the situation has been fairly even in relation to the population in different parts of Finland, meaning there has been no accumulation of the need for intensive care. Similarly, the refraction has taken place evenly,” Reinikainen says.

In intensive care, coronavirus infections are only the tip of the iceberg, as the vast majority of people contract the disease at home. Even among those who need hospital care, only a part end up in intensive care.

There is no estimate of the current number of infections, as official PCR tests are no longer taken to the same extent as in the worst moments of the epidemic.

To the sudden There are many reasons for the burden on intensive care, says the head of infection at the Hus company Asko Järvinen.

First of all, the disease burden increased strongly during the last month. The increase in infections has been influenced by the spread of new types of viruses.

It also started in Finland at the beginning of the year spread the XBB.1.5 subline of the omicron variant, also known as the kraken. Based on last week’s analysis, half of the coronavirus infections in the capital region are kraken. In addition, XBB.1.9.1, also known as “hyperion”, is spreading in the capital region. It accounts for about a fifth of all infections.

Hyperlon is a combination of the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 lines of omicron conversion. According to the World Health Organization, it was observed for the first time at the end of last year.

Asko Järvinen

The new ones virus types circumvent previously acquired immune protection, which means that even vaccinated and previously ill people can get infected.

“This was the spring spike that had been expected,” says Järvinen.

The increase in disease burden can also be seen from the wastewater monitoring of the coronavirus. The number of cases is reflected in the hospitals.

“Also the number of patients who came with the coronavirus [Husin] in hospitals rose. It tells about the increase in the number of cases. Of course, when the number of cases increases, the number of those requiring intensive care also increases,” says Järvinen.

Among those who were in intensive care in Hus at the beginning of the year, the elderly, around 80 years old, and those with severe basic illnesses stand out. Many have been severely immunocompromised. There have also been unvaccinated people in the group.

Järvinen believes that the coronavirus will seasonally be a dangerous disease for the elderly and other people with weakened immune systems – just like the flu.