Have we entered a new phase of the epidemic? So far, the figures showed an increase in contamination, but very few cases of resuscitation. Now, the situation at La Timone hospital, in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), is worrying enough for doctors to sound the alarm. The situation is not yet critical, but every day the patients are more numerous.

Eight of the ten beds dedicated to the coronavirus are occupied in one of the dedicated services. An unprecedented situation that had not happened since the spring. Everything has accelerated in the last two weeks. For all the Bouches-du-Rhône, there are only about twenty beds available for severe cases. Resuscitators fear the saturation of their services. Indeed, if the care of patients has improved since the start of the epidemic, the number of beds remains limited.