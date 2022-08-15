Monday, August 15, 2022
Coronavirus | A woman who flew from Spain to Finland refused a corona test at the airport – the district court sentenced her to fines

August 15, 2022
The woman did not appear at the trial. In the preliminary investigation, he denied the crime and appealed to human rights.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has sentenced a 46-year-old woman to a fine for refusing a corona test.

According to the verdict, the woman flew from Spain to Finland last December. He did not have a certificate according to the Infectious Diseases Act, and he did not agree to a corona test at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The woman was sentenced to a 15-day fine, which is 90 euros based on her income, for the violation of neglecting the corona test. The court held that since the woman did not have an appropriate certificate and the municipality had organized a test at the border crossing, she should have participated in it.

The woman did not appear at the trial organized in July and did not submit a written answer to the district court. In the preliminary investigation, he denied that he was guilty of the crime and appealed to human rights and the constitution.

The verdict was given at the beginning of August and it is legally binding.

