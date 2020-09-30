The extension of partial unemployment to 100% is good news for Florent Guéguen, director of the (FAS) but he points out that temporary work, fixed-term contracts and part-time work are not covered.

The Secours populaire recorded an explosion in requests for food aid during the confinement. But faced with this increase in precariousness, associations fighting against poverty “feel a little lonely”, notes on franceinfo Florent Guéguen, Director General of the Federation of Solidarity Actors (FAS). According to him, “a wave of poverty is sweeping the country” and the situation has worsened since the confinement. Despite this, “the reaction of the public authorities is very weak”, he judges. It is even similar, according to Florent Guéguen, to “a denial of reality”.

>>> “I only eat once a day”: the “new poor” tell how the pandemic has made them fall into precariousness

The director general of the FAS still welcomes the maintenance of partial unemployment at 100% for all protected sectors. However, “temporary contracts, fixed-term contracts, part-time work, all of this is not covered by partial unemployment”, he tempers. In order to fight against this economic crisis, Florent Guéguen calls in particular for the revaluation of social minima in France.

franceinfo: We remember the sometimes impressive queues last spring, in front of food aid distribution centers. Is this a trend that is confirmed in this return?

We are very worried about the evolution of the social situation because we see that a wave of poverty is sweeping over the country. There is obviously an explosion in the demand for food aid with associations globally observing an increase of 30 to 40% in the number of people. It is often families from elsewhere who come to ask for meals. And associations fighting against exclusion feel a little alone in responding to these emergency situations.

This wave of poverty has worsened since the confinement.Florent Guéguento franceinfo

And yet, we have a stimulus plan that does not address these subjects and that does not provide for a specific budgetary commitment for poor people. The finance bill that was presented on Tuesday also ignores this wave of poverty. So there is both a worry and a form of anger in the face of what appears to be a kind of denial of reality. The reaction of the public authorities is very weak.

Will maintaining partial unemployment in many sectors not be able to limit the damage?

It is clear that maintaining partial unemployment is a very important measure and it is a government effort that should be welcomed. The problem is that partial unemployment does not protect all people who have an activity. Interim contracts, fixed-term contracts, part-time work, all of this is not covered by partial unemployment. Many young people are concerned. And people who have lost their employment contract have also lost resources. These people switch to RSA – 550 euros per month for a single person. Sometimes, they do not switch to any solidarity benefit since when it comes to young people, between 18 and 25 years old, they are not entitled to the RSA in France. So short-time working is a very important and essential protection device, but we can see that it does not protect everyone.

Can we also note, with this crisis, an increase in inequalities?

It is very clear. The health and social crisis has exposed the growing social inequalities in France, with the poorest becoming even more impoverished. We are still waiting for a government reaction to correct these inequalities because we cannot just limit ourselves to the observation. The social signals are pretty clear and we need action. We have been asking for several months for the revaluation of social minima and in particular of the RSA, which is the main social minima in France.

We are also asking for the opening of the RSA to young people, since we see that among the most affected populations, the 18-25 age group is in the majority.Florent Géguento franceinfo

And then, we are also asking for a fiscal policy that makes it possible to correct these inequalities, knowing that for the moment, the fiscal measures that have been initiated since 2017 have favored the top of the basket, to the detriment of the less well-off 10%.