Coronavirus A variant of the coronavirus was found in Finland, which stopped the everyday life of the British – now the world is preparing for new restrictions

Isolating virus variants with travel restrictions is an endless swamp, thinks Mika Salminen of THL.

In Britain the coronavirus variant found in the fall has already been detected in more than 20 countries around the world.

In Europe, the variant has been found in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain, as well as in several countries in Asia.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) said on Monday that three passengers who returned to Finland have also been diagnosed with an infection caused by a modified coronavirus.

Transformation landing can mean extensive tightening of restrictions, because although the modification does not cause a more serious disease in the light of current knowledge, it appears to be spreading faster than previously detected forms of the virus.

There is no definite information about this, reminds the director of THL’s health safety department Mika Salminen.

“After all, this is just a hypothesis that has not yet been proven. The fact that the spread is accelerating somewhere may just as well be due to other reasons. ”

In Britain in any case, the precautions associated with the new transformation have virtually stopped everyday life.

The transformation was first observed as early as September and is believed to have spread in the country for months. Now a significant proportion of coronavirus infections in Britain are a new variant.

Infections increase despite the fact that the British could not spend Christmas outside their homes.

The week before Christmas, the prime minister Boris Johnson statedthat “Christmas has been canceled”.

“I sincerely believe I have no choice,” Johnson said at the news conference, according to news agency Reuters.

In practice, people are forbidden to meet each other in much of Britain. Only the roommates and members of their own “bubble” were allowed to see each other, one at a time.

Truck drivers driving to the continental Europe in the English port of Dover had to undergo a corona test before departure when traffic reopened on 23 December.­

The strictest trammels are in use in the London metropolitan area and in the south-east and east of England, where residents are simply urged to stay in their homes. Nightlife was completely banned during Christmas, as was travel. Only essential shops are allowed to keep their doors open.

It wasn’t just about the blackmail of Christmas. On Monday, it was decided to extend the strictest restrictions to several new areas as infection rates have continued to rise. The Guardian according to experts, warn that British schools should not open until January, as people in parts of Britain have gathered together for the Christmas holidays and the effects are not yet known.

The increase in the number of patients in hospital is due to a doctor interviewed by The Guardian Nick Scrivenin already very worrying.

“The figures are approaching their April highs, so systems are being stretched to their limits.”

Minister of Health Matt Hancockin according to the restrictions are likely to remain in place for months, until the British are vaccinated.

London-based Nicky Clough had to leave Christmas greetings to her mother Pam Harrison behind a window at a nursing home in Wimbledon on Christmas Day.­

European countries tried to protect themselves against the virus variant at Christmas by isolating Britain with travel restrictions. Almost all EU countries announced a travel ban on Britain in a couple of days. People planning to go elsewhere for Christmas were left at airports and freight trucks lined up at the borders.

Last week, Finland also banned passenger flights from Britain until 4 January to prevent the spread of the virus variant. When a new virus variant was found to be spreading in Denmark during Christmas, Sweden closed its borders to the Danes for the first time during the pandemic. Nevertheless, a virus variant has also been detected in Sweden.

Now once the virus variant is widespread, it is not clear how it should be responded to.

The temporary cancellation of British flights is a very different matter from, for example, the isolation of several EU countries. For every variant, it is not possible to completely isolate everything, THL’s Salminen estimates.

“These slightly altered variants will be occurring all the time, and it’s pretty hard to think of reacting like this to everyone. It will be an endless swamp. ”