This is a real halt to what represented one of the most ambitious projects in the search for a vaccine against Covid-19. The Astra Zeneca laboratory has preferred to suspend for the moment its tests after the bad reaction to the treatment observed in one patient. On the side of other laboratories, scientists are busy trying to get a vaccine as quickly as possible. Some hope to find one by Christmas.

Several phases to respect

It is difficult to develop this type of medicine because the virus is still unknown and some people affected have already developed symptoms a second time. For a vaccine to be validated, it must go through three stages in its clinical trials: tolerance, tested on 20 to 80 volunteers, then dosage, on 100 to 200 volunteers, and finally efficacy, observed on hundreds to thousands of volunteers. For its part, Russia began on Wednesday September 9 to vaccinate Muscovites with its vaccine candidate “Sputnik V”.