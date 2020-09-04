Donald Trump is banking on Moderna to find a quick end to the coronavirus epidemic. “Since July, the American biotech has been in phase 3 of its vaccine which it is currently testing on 30,000 people. If this discovery is confirmed, then Moderna would succeed in just a few months which usually takes several years “, details Lucile Devillers, journalist from France Televisions, on the set of the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo, Thursday, September 3.

“The United States has spent $ 1.5 billion in research for this vaccine, the equivalent of 100 million doses, enough to vaccinate one in three Americans. It is the nursing staff who should benefit first, “continues the journalist. But a survey published last week reveals that the American population is cautious about distributing the vaccine throughout the world.” 66% of Americans are unwilling to share the vaccine with other countries, at least not immediately after its discovery. Europe has however already placed an order “, specifies Lucile Devillers.

