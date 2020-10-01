We know: the elderly constitute a public particularly at risk in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, an Ehpad in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) refuses to cut the elders off from their relatives and authorizes visits, subject to conditions. The sanitary protocol is however very strict. Visitors are masked, put on an overcoat, brush their hands with hydroalcoholic gel and the establishment staff check that they have no fever.

In addition, each visit is recorded in a welcome register, to keep track. And families readily lend themselves to these instructions. “There is no reason to be offended by such measures, on the contrary. There are things more embarrassing than that“, testifies Jean-Michel Rabadi, who comes to see his mother. Strict measures which can be explained by the death of 2 residents suffering from the virus.

