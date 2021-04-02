Coronavirus A total of almost 30 infections were diagnosed at Vantaa School in March, and a cluster of 80 infections was detected at the beginning of the year.

Vantaa In Hakunila, a total of 27 coronavirus infections were diagnosed at Lehtikuunen School in March, the City of Vantaa announced on Thursday. In August, primary school students study. Most infections have been diagnosed in primary school children. There are no clear links between all infections.

“Some of the infections have been found in individuals who have been quarantined on the basis of previous exposure. Some of the infections are likely to have originated outside of school. Not all of those infected have been exposed at school,” the release said.

A lump of infection has already been found in the Larch School at the beginning of the year, where a total of 80 infections were eventually found. Of these, at least more than 30 were revealed to be a British variant of the coronavirus. The British variant is more susceptible to the standard coronavirus.

The city does not say in its press release whether there is also a British variant behind the March infections. 59 people have been quarantined, and the city plans to screen schoolchildren and staff. HS