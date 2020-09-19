Forced to stay at home at least three weeks, this is the situation that the nine million Israelis live since Friday, September 18. The government has indeed taken this radical decision, because the Hebrew state has a rate of contamination with Covid-19 four times higher than in France. In addition, there are proportionally twice as many patients in intensive care.

To avoid any further spread as much as possible, residents can no longer move more than a kilometer from their home, under penalty of being arrested by the police. For those who refuse to respect the new rules, a fine of 125 euros will then be imposed. A difficult situation at the dawn of the Jewish holidays. “We’re just family, unfortunately. I would have liked to have people”, testifies Sabrina Moïse, sports teacher. Cafes and restaurants had to close. The Western Wall is disinfected daily. Yet in the spring, Israel had resisted well.

