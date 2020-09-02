For the first time in five years, house prices have stopped rising. In Paris, the most expensive city in France, prices have been climbing for more than 20 years to reach € 10,500 per square meter today. But this trend seems to be reversing against the background of the health crisis. 11,000 euros per square meter, for example, in the 16th arrondissement, the price has not changed for several months. In the capital, prices have even fallen by 0.01% in August, quite a symbol.

Paris is not the only one concerned, in the big cities of France, the surge in prices has stopped dead with the Covid. In August, in the 50 largest cities in France, prices only increased by 0.1%. In Tours, after 6.2% increase in one year, this period marks a halt. Effect Covid or turnaround? Professionals wait for the fall to decide.