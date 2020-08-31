Two days before the start of the school year, it’s stressful for a mother of three children. Sunday, August 30, she does her shopping. Her youngest is entering fifth grade, and she has just received the list of supplies. “I had the director on the phone on Friday, she told me that if he didn’t have everything for the first day, it wouldn’t be serious”, explains the mother.

With the Covid-19, the information was not transmitted as soon as usual. So the situation is also difficult for traders. “It’s a rather special year”, comments Jean-Bernard Teyssère, who runs a stationery store. He also received the lists “Very, very late”. Worse, he is still waiting for some. As for Garance, it’s been five months since she sat on the school benches. She is keen on coming back to school.

