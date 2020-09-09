In Spain, in Madrid alone, 8,000 people are hospitalized after contamination with the coronavirus. In the Spanish capital, emergencies are overwhelmed and a new hospital must be built to accommodate patients. “Currently, 80% of cases are in primary care. But the doctors are absolutely exhausted seeing all of these patients. We are the ones who will end up getting sick “, alarms Dr. Silvia Duran, spokesperson for the association of doctors Amyts.



In a few days, Spain has become the country most affected by the second wave of the epidemic. The incidence rate is 106 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while it is, for example, 55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in France. AT Madrid, the population points to insufficient measures. “The tourists who arrive do not get tested. The bars continue to be open at night “, se sorry a Madrilenian.

The JT

The other subjects of the news