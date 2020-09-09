In Spain, in Madrid alone, 8,000 individuals are hospitalized after contamination with the coronavirus. Within the Spanish capital, emergencies are overwhelmed and a brand new hospital should be constructed to accommodate sufferers. “Presently, 80% of circumstances are in major care. However the medical doctors are completely exhausted seeing all of those sufferers. We’re those who will find yourself getting sick “, alarms Dr. Silvia Duran, spokesperson for the affiliation of medical doctors Amyts.



In a couple of days, Spain has change into the nation most affected by the second wave of the epidemic. The incidence charge is 106 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants, whereas it’s, for instance, 55 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants in France. AT Madrid, the inhabitants factors to inadequate measures. “The vacationers who arrive don’t get examined. The bars proceed to be open at night time “, se sorry a Madrilenian.

