It is a concern that continues to grow in Gironde. At the Bordeaux University Hospital, cases of Covid-19 contamination continue to fill the rooms of the intensive care unit. Almost four in five are now occupied by victims of the coronavirus who are hospitalized in serious condition. The number of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 has tripled in one month in this department placed in the red zone.

A second wave earlier than expected

Health authorities had already anticipated a resumption of the coronavirus epidemic in France. However, the forecasts suggested a second wave more for the month of October and not as early as September. Doctors explain that disrespecting barrier gestures risks relaunching the health crisis in France. A new blow for the nursing staff who fear to find themselves again overwhelmed by the situation and could end up exhausted in the face of the influx of patients.

