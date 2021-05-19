Coronavirus A second coronary vaccination can cause severe after-effects – experts tell you what it is all about

If there are no symptoms at all, it does not mean that the vaccination has failed, says the expert.

did you get symptoms of the first coronary vaccination? Did your hand get sore? Do you have a headache or joint pain? Did you get tired or did you get a fever?

Your symptoms were probably transient, but be prepared that they may be worse the second time.

However, there is no cause for concern. The pains tell you that your body has learned to fight the coronavirus.

“It’s a good thing and says that the body does what it needs to do,” says the director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Tampere, professor Mika Rämet.

He advises to take NSAIDs to relieve symptoms if necessary.

Symptoms however, are always individual.

For example, according to Rämet, the severity of symptoms after the second vaccination does not necessarily tell us how much coronavirus antibodies a person has in the first vaccination.

He himself did not get any symptoms from his first vaccination: “I got vaccinated recently and felt the symptoms, but they didn’t seem to be coming. However, that does not mean that vaccination has somehow failed. ”

Like Rämet, more than two million Finns have already received their first vaccination. Less than 300,000 people have received the two injections.

The most common Symptoms caused by vaccination include pain at the vaccination site and the vaccinated limb, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, headache and fever, and nausea, says Fimea’s chief physician. Maija Kaukonen.

Symptoms usually begin within a couple of days of vaccination and go away within a few hours or days. According to Kaukonen, the symptoms are mainly harmless and transient.

According to Kaukonen, it is not usually mentioned in the adverse reaction reports received by Fimea whether the adverse reactions came from the first or second vaccination. “Something we can deduce from the timing of the announcement,” he says.

Non-life insurance company has so far paid compensation in 19 cases where symptoms of coronary vaccination have caused temporary inconvenience, medical expenses or loss of earnings.

Even in these cases, the disadvantages have been mainly mild, according to the Non-Life Insurance. To protect the privacy of the beneficiaries, no further information on the cases will be provided so far.

In total, 107 claims have been reported so far and 31 decisions have been taken, of which 12 are negative and 19 positive.

According to Rämet and Kaukonen, Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna usually cause similar symptoms in both vaccinations. The second time, the symptoms typically become more severe than the first.

Astra Zeneca does the opposite: The symptoms of the second vaccination are usually weaker than those of the first.

Where from is the difference?

When a person is vaccinated with Pfizer-Biontech or Moderna, his or her muscle is injected with the genome of the coronavirus spike protein, so-called messenger RNA. Based on this instruction, muscle cells begin to produce coronavirus surface protein.

“The body interprets it as an attack of the right virus, and that is the purpose of vaccination,” Rämet describes.

Fever, muscle aches, and malaise indicate that the body has activated its defense system and mobilized inflammatory mediators. At the same time, it has begun to produce surface protein antibodies and activated a cell-mediated defense response designed to identify and destroy cells invaded by the coronavirus.

However, the vaccine disappears from the body quickly, causing the body to interpret the danger as over. The symptoms disappear, but the antibodies remain. The defense cells also have a memory trace of the spike protein encountered. If the right coronavirus then attacked the body, the immune system would be able to recognize and probably also fight it.

“After receiving Pfizer vaccine, it takes some time for the body’s defense response to wake up properly. If the symptoms are stronger during the second vaccination, they say that the body’s defense response is stronger this time, because it has been aroused earlier, ”Rämet estimates.

Vaccination with Astra Zeneca involves the injection of live, non-divisible adenoviruses containing the coronavirus surface protein code. When the body’s defense system starts, the cells start to fight not only the protein but also the adenoviruses.

In Astra Zeneca, Rämet considers it possible that the body’s defense response will be weaker with the second dose of vaccination, because the defense cells will then be able to eliminate some of the adenoviruses before they enter the cells. Therefore, side effects are also lower than with the first vaccination.

What about if a person receives Astra Zeneca in the first round and Pfizer-Biontech in the second round? Thus The Department of Health and Welfare is planning a mission in Finland as well.

“If vaccines are given crosswise, a recent study typically shows more symptoms than if a person received the same vaccine each time. This happens regardless of which vaccine is given first, ”says Rämet.

Kaukonen, for his part, states that even when given cross-vaccinations, good efficacy is obtained. “In any case, all vaccines have become topical side effects, so at least pain in the hand, chills and fatigue are to be expected,” says Kaukonen.

Swamps and Kaukonen emphasize that whatever the vaccine, the best resistance is obtained from only two vaccinations. Protection evolves over time. Studies show that protection has risen to 80-90 percent one week after receiving the second vaccination.

Thus, even after two vaccinations, there is a small chance of getting a coronavirus infection. “However, the disease will probably be milder then and will not lead to hospitalization,” says Kaukonen.