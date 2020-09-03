In the capital, it was a CE2 student who tested positive, his class and that of his father were closed. In Marseille, the closure of a school was decided after a case detected among educational staff.

Two first classes of a primary school have closed in Paris, in the 16th arrondissement, because of the coronavirus, franceinfo learned from the Paris rectorate on Thursday, September 3. A CE2 student tested positive for Covid-19. Her class was closed as well as that of her brother, as a precaution.

At the same time, in Marseille, the town hall decided to close the Saint-André Condorcet school (16th arrondissement) from this Thursday evening in order to put in place the health protocol. One case of contamination was identified among the educational staff.

The municipality of Marseille tells franceinfo that the contact persons will be placed in fourteen and replaced temporarily. They will be offered an appointment so that they can be tested at one of the sites set up by the city. Parents are informed of the situation.

The Marseilles Fire Brigade Battalion is expected on Friday to perform surface sampling tests to verify the presence or absence of traces of the virus. If traces appear, a decontamination operation will be scheduled with a specialized company. Contact persons will be placed in fortnight and replaced temporarily. If no trace of the virus is found, the sanitary conditions will be met for a reopening of the establishment on Monday, September 7.

On Wednesday, a whole school was forced to close at Siaugues-Sainte-Marie (Haute-Loire) after the contamination of a kindergarten student. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional health agency has ordered all schoolchildren to be screened to allow those who will be negative on September 10 to return. The ARS had previously decided the closure, on Tuesday, ofa class from the Marius Berliet school in Saint-Priest, near Lyon (Rhône), after the detection of a case of coronavirus in a CE1 student.