Bruno Mégarbane, head of the resuscitation service at Lariboisière hospital in Paris, believes that the question will have to be asked in the fall of reserving “other resuscitation beds for the Covid”.

“It is expected that at the end of October, if things do not change, we could end up with a saturation of beds reserved for Covid patients in hospitals” of Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP), said Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo Bruno Mégarbane, head of the intensive care unit of the Lariboisière hospital in Paris, after Olivier Véran’s press briefing on the coronavirus. The Minister of Health indicated in particular that there may be a saturation of intensive care beds in Marseille.

According to Bruno Mégarbane, Île-de-France could be affected by the same phenomenon soon. “At the beginning of November, the decision will have to be taken to dedicate other resuscitation beds for the Covid, while today we take care of other pathologies in these beds.”

The head of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital also returned to the reduction in the quarantine period from fourteen to seven days, announced by the government. “The contagiousness is mainly the first five days after the onset of symptoms”, explains Bruno Mégarbane. “Doing fourteen days versus seven days, by itself, does not reduce contamination.” He is pointing out that “The residual contamination beyond the 7th day is of the order of 5%. Beyond the 14th, it persists at 2%.

We are not changing much, but we are improving public support for these measures.Bruno Megarbaneto franceinfo

The doctor also draws attention to tests that have “an interest that if, when you are tested positive, you isolate yourself”. According to Bruno Mégarbane, “The most important thing in the strategy is isolation when you are a carrier of the virus. It will be done much better if you isolate yourself for a shorter period of time, with identical efficiency.”