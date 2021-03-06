Coronavirus A rock concert will take place in Barcelona this month, followed by event organizers around the world as pilots for pandemic events

Similar types of “pilot events” are also planned in Finland.

In Barcelona a model has been created to welcome saviors to event organizers around the world.

A company called Festivals per la Cultura Segura plans to hold a rock concert for 5,000 people at the Palau Sant Jordin arena at the end of this month, operating as normally as possible.

No safety intervals are required for the concert and alcohol is also available. On the other hand, all entrants to the concert must present a negative result from a corona test taken on the same day. In addition, the auditorium is divided into three separate sectors.

The organizers believe that the new larger concert “will serve as a pilot project and define the rules for organizing events in the current circumstances”.

In total, the arena has just under 18,000 seats.

Spanish in addition, similar projects have taken place at least in the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

There are also plans to organize similar pilot events in Finland based on recent negative corona tests.

Director of Influence and Communication at the Event Industry Association Maria Sahlstedtin according to the aim is to produce international comparative information and practices that could be used to organize all kinds of events also during the epidemic.

“The design involves event organizers, other industry interest groups, research partners and rapid testing professionals,” says Sahlstedt.

The project would investigate, among other things, the functionality of rapid tests in various events. However, according to Sahlstedt, it is not yet clear how test events could be implemented during event constraints. Their funding is also open.

“Test events would also aim to prepare for future pandemics so that we would never again be in a situation where events are closed so widely,” he says.

Over here The results of the events piloted in European countries to date have been encouraging. At the end of last year, a DJ gig for an audience of a thousand people was held in Barcelona with a similar arrangement.

Eight days after the show, all participants were tested under controlled conditions and no infection was observed among them.

In Finland event organizers look forward to the coming summer, Many festival organizers have said March is the last month in which decisions about hosting an event can be made.

According to a survey of the event industry a few weeks ago, the business of nearly three hundred companies in the event industry is under imminent threat, and the number will grow to more than two thousand during the summer.

Currently, the event organizers are waiting for the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän event guarantee raised by (center).

According to Lintilä, the industry could be compensated for losses under the guarantee if plans for next summer were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.