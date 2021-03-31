Coronavirus A report published by the WHO on the origin of the coronavirus has led several countries to accuse China of blackmailing data: “Really cannot be counted on cooperation”

Experts still do not know which route the coronavirus passed on to humans.

World the health organization WHO released the long-awaited on Tuesday their report the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report did not provide significant new information on how the coronavirus was transmitted from its usual host animals, i.e. bats, to humans. Instead, it raised an avalanche of criticism of China around the world, news agencies say.

Both the Director-General of the WHO, the United States and a large number of other countries blame China for the delay and blackout. The credibility and independence of the whole report has also been questioned.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed at a news conference following the publication of the report on Tuesday night that researchers had had difficulty doing their job properly in China.

“In my conversations with the group, they said they had difficulty gaining access to raw data. I expect that in future collaborative studies, the data will be shared without delay and in full, ”he said.

The CEO also thought it would be necessary to find out more about whether the virus could have escaped from the laboratory in Wuhan. The statement was surprising, as according to a WHO report, the laboratory hypothesis is very unlikely and the researchers did not recommend further investigation.

“I don’t think this estimate was broad enough,” Tedros said.

“On behalf of the WHO, all hypotheses are still on the table.”

United States and 13 other countries published a joint statement, in which they thanked the scholars for their great work but criticized the report and, indirectly, China. Norway, Denmark and Australia, among others, were involved.

“We need to express our concern that the international study was significantly delayed and did not have access to complete, original data and samples,” the countries wrote.

The EU also stated in its own in its bulletin the information in the report is incomplete.

China, on the other hand, welcomed the report and considered it to show that China has acted openly and transparently.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the United States and other countries criticizing the project are only trying to politicize the origin of the virus.

Report brought together an international support team sent by the WHO to China together with Chinese researchers. The researchers spent a month in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in the world in December 2019.

China agreed to let the WHO team into the country only after months of persuasion, and the publication of the report has been delayed several times. Thus, the results were only published now that the costs of the first findings have been well over a year.

The report goes through four routes along which the virus may have spread to humans. Most likely, the researchers ended up considering that the virus was transmitted to humans from bats through some third animal. However, the researchers were unable to show more precisely how or through which animal the virus was transmitted.

The researchers recommend further research and interviews at the Wuhan animal market to refine the route of the virus.

Instead the researchers consider it highly unlikely that the virus originated in the laboratory. This hypothesis has been a point of contention especially for the previous president of the United States Donald Trumpin between the government and China.

“We just didn’t find any concrete evidence or clues about it, even though we asked a lot of difficult questions,” commented a researcher on the WHO team Peter Daszak CNNto.

In general, the researchers found it difficult to draw proper conclusions from the fact that they did not have access to the original patient data.

Another researcher on the WHO team Dominic Dwyer told Reuters last month that investigators had requested data from 174 Wuhan coronary patients as of December 2019 but did not receive it.

The conclusions must therefore have been drawn by relying on the summary of Chinese researchers rather than the actual patient data.

Leader of a Chinese team that collaborated with a WHO research team Liang Wannian assured that no information was provided.

“Chinese researchers see the same thing as foreign researchers,” he said.

Experts according to the attack on China may further complicate further investigations that have not yet been conducted, CNN says. In particular, the tightening of Sino-US relations could lead to the suspension of the joint operation.

The common positions of the states had been formulated in such a way that China was not directly denigrated. However, the United States took a more prominent line in its own communications.

“Key data is missing from the report. It gives a partial, incomplete picture, ”said a White House spokesman Jen Psaki at the press conference.

According to Psak, the Chinese authorities have not acted transparently or provided the information on which their conclusions are based.

“It really can’t be counted as cooperation.”