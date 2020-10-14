Coronavirus A record number of new infections have been reported in St. Petersburg and Karelia

In St. Petersburg, the increase in the number of infections has not yet significantly increased the number of patients in hospital. Authorities blamed the Russians for the minor use of the face mask.

Also The coronavirus situation in Russia has turned for the worse during the autumn.

In Russia, records of new coronavirus infections were set on consecutive days from the beginning of the week. In Finland’s neighboring areas, both St. Petersburg and Karelia will report a record reading on Wednesday.

In St. Petersburg 602 new infections emerged during the day. the republic of Karelia reported 79 new infections, the majority of which were detected in Petrozavodsk. The figures are based on the search engine Yandex tracking.

St. Petersburg is home to more than five million people, in the Republic of Karelia more than 600,000.

A total of 14,231 new infections were diagnosed in Russia on Wednesday, the highest daily reading during the entire pandemic.

In St. Petersburg the increase in infection rates is due to increased testing, according to the city’s health committee. There are not significantly more people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, said the first vice-chairman of the committee Andrei Saran St. Petersburg local television in the current program on tuesday.

According to Saran, testing capacity in St. Petersburg has doubled since late spring, when the number of new infections last hurt more than five hundred. There are currently 46 laboratories in the city that perform coronavirus testing. In May, there were 23 laboratories.

In St. Petersburg there are about 300 people in hospital every day because of the coronavirus, and there has been little variation in the figure, according to Saran.

“There’s no sharp spike in hospital numbers, but the weekly trend shows an increase of about 17 percent in the number of moderate to severe cases,” Saran said.

In St. Petersburg, the number of hospital beds has been increased. Coronavirus patients are treated in 15 hospitals, two of which are pediatric hospitals. According to Saran, about 20 percent of adult hospital places and 29 percent of children’s places are vacant. The situation has improved since the spring, when the coron hospitals in St. Petersburg were full to the brim.

In autumn coronavirus infections, especially among minors, have been on the rise in Russia. In St. Petersburg, coronavirus infections among those under the age of 18 have increased by 89 percent since the beginning of the semester, the St. Petersburg consumer protection and health agency Rospotrebnadzor reported on Tuesday.

Infections among teenagers aged 15–17 had an increase of as much as 181 percent.

In Moscow, attempts have been made to curb coronavirus infections among minors since the end of September through distance education for schoolchildren. The mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin announced on Wednesday that 6-11. students in the classes continue in distance education but the younger age groups return to school on Monday.

Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases Control of the St. Petersburg Health Agency Irina Chh priceger said For Fontanka magazine on Wednesday that schools in St. Petersburg will continue to operate normally for the time being, as the disease has so far been diagnosed only in individual schools.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, more than half of the coronavirus infections in St. Petersburg are among the working-age population, especially office workers and those working in the service sector. The agency estimates that there is insufficient safety clearance and other hygiene in the workplace.

In Russia the authorities have criticized the public for failing to comply with the restrictions and recommendations laid down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Among other things, the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that citizens need to continue to sharpen the importance of compliance with prevention measures, he says Ria Novosti.

In St. Petersburg, for example, there is a mask recommendation in public transport, but according to the city health agency, only ten percent of passengers follow it. Chhindžerija predicts the gloomy end of St. Petersburg.

“The number of infections is not counting. The season of respiratory infections in general lasts from St. Petersburg from September to March. There is a lot of interaction between students and the mask recommendation is not followed, ”Chhindžerija listed.

In St. Petersburg, the control of coronavir virus regulations is to be tightened from the end of October. St. Petersburg city administration announced on Wednesday that the intention is to monitor compliance with safety gaps and the use of masks among employees and customers in different places, writes Fontanka.