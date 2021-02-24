Coronavirus A record number of coronary infections were found in Finland last week – the graph shows how the infection curves of Europe’s worst disease countries have fallen sharply

The incidence in Finland is still low compared to many other European countries, but the direction is upwards.

In Finland more coronavirus infections were detected last week than in any seven-day period during the epidemic, according to figures from the Infectious Diseases Registry.

A total of 3,426 infections have been entered in the Infectious Diseases Register last week. Thus, an average of 489 new corona infections were diagnosed each day. The figure may change slightly later, as there may be a reporting delay in registering cases in the communicable disease register.

At the end of November, the seven-day average of new infections peaked at 461.

During December, the number of new infections began to decline, but after mid-January, the figures showed an increase again. For a few weeks, the figures seemed to have stagnated at about the same level until the curve turned to a clear rise around mid-February.

The epidemic situation has worsened in recent weeks, especially in Uusimaa, where the share of the more susceptible British variant of the coronavirus is increasing.

World cases halved in a few weeks

The infection curve in Finland now points in the opposite direction to that in Europe as a whole.

World Health Organization statistics show that the number of new infections has fallen sharply since the beginning of January, both at European and global level. Nearly 2.5 million new infections were reported worldwide last week, less than half the reading for the first week of January.

In many European countries, the incidence rate is still clearly higher than in Finland. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the two-week incidence rate in Finland is 107.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

WHOIn Portugal, for example, the two-week incidence rate is 278, in the United Kingdom 240 and in Spain 236. However, in all these countries, infections are falling sharply. The German incidence rate, 124, is also declining. In these countries, the restrictive measures have been clearly stronger than in Finland. The Czech Republic (incidence 1,211), Estonia (821), Slovakia (597) and Sweden (449) are going worse.

At its highest, more than 600 infections a day

The record date for new infections during the epidemic in Finland was 25 November, when 619 positive corona tests were performed in one day. The number of infections has also risen to more than six hundred on 25 January and 15 February.

The daily figures in the Infectious Diseases Register do not match the infectious figures reported by THL on a daily basis, as cases are recorded in the Infectious Diseases Register according to the date of sampling. Figures reported daily by THL may include infections over several days.

Infection figures reported in spring 2020 are not commensurate with fall and winter readings, as corona tests are now performed multiple times compared to the early stages of the epidemic.