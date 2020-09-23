Coronavirus A recommendation prepared by THL may bring face masks to schools: “We have a wide variety of students for whom wearing a mask is not easy in all circumstances,” says an OAJ expert.

The education trade union hopes that a possible mask recommendation for schools will take into account regional differences and the age and developmental level of children.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) plans to issue a new recommendation this week on the use of masks. Director of THL’s Health Safety Department, Research Professor Mika Salminen said on Tuesday that the “recommendation to take a stand on areas” with an accelerating coronavirus epidemic.

According to STT, THL is also considering a mask recommendation for schools. Also the World Health Organization WHO recommends the use of masks for children from the age of six upwards in areas with localized coronavirus infections.

THL’s current mask recommendation says that a face mask is not suitable for young children. According to THL, the mask can only be used according to the instructions of people over 15 years of age.

THL’s specialist doctor Emmi Sarvikivi informs HS that the preparation of the mask recommendation is still ongoing and THL therefore does not comment further. According to Sarvikivi, THL’s goal is to communicate the recommendation this week.

Education Head of Education Policy, OAJ Nina Lahtinen says some teachers have already wanted a mask recommendation for the school environment. However, he hopes that a possible mask recommendation for schools will make it clear who will replace the masks, and when, where and by whom the masks should be worn at school.

“The recommendation must take into account the child’s age and developmental level. We have a wide variety of students for whom wearing a mask is not easy in all circumstances. Some children and teachers may also have health barriers to using the mask, ”says Lahtinen.

However, Lahtinen emphasizes that health issues are considered primarily in schools. If health authorities find the use of masks useful in schools, the recommendation will be followed.

“Regional differences must also be taken into account. We have areas with a lot of infections and areas with almost none. The recommendation will probably make this clear, too, ”says Lahtinen.

Lahtinen according to masks bring challenges especially for the youngest students.

“Masks may not keep up with the slightest pace of all or they may not be able to touch them,” he says.

If using a mask is everyone’s personal decision, it must be made clear that the decision is made by the guardian, Lahtinen says.

“A teacher can’t do miracles in class. There is a purpose to study there, and the teacher cannot complain that who now has the mask right and who is wrong ”.

Maskin use can be challenging, for example, during exercise classes. Lahtinen also points out that masks can complicate many lessons based on discussion.

“Especially in high school, there are lessons that last 75 minutes. You probably can’t do there with just one mask, ”says Lahtinen.

Lahtinen also points out that although the costs of face masks can be reduced in taxation, not all families can afford them.

“The recommendation must indicate whether the education provider has an obligation to obtain a mask for anyone who wishes to comply with the recommendation,” he notes.

Lahtinen considers it necessary for the employer to offer a mask to those employees who are affected by the recommendation.

Lahtinen not worried about whether children will learn to use masks. He is more concerned about how students and teachers view solutions where families choose not to use the mask.

“The decision may not be made by the child himself, but by someone else on his behalf. It can become a multidimensional challenge, ”says Lahtinen.

“It can’t just be said that a mask recommendation for school. In that case, there is no understanding of the school field or how the recommendation may affect the actual operation of the school. ”