He represents a dissenting voice among the thousands of doctors in France. In his office located in Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon in the Rhône, Patrick bellier disagrees with health guidelines and has chosen to consult without wearing a mask. He also refuses to examine his patients if they are wearing one. This pulmonologist believes that this prevents him from making a real precise diagnosis. “If I can’t see their heads, I do pifometric medicine. You might as well buy a crystal ball, you might as well do teleconsultation“, he declares.

This radical decision disconcerted many of his patients. Some, trusting him, agreed to take off their masks. Others have decided to file a complaint with the Order of Physicians of the Rhône. Described as a “good practitioner“by a member of the Council of the Order, he will nevertheless have to answer for his acts before his fellow doctors on September 18th.

