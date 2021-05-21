Coronavirus A prosperous country dominates vaccine statistics, but among them there is one exception: How did Mongolia manage to obtain vaccines for its entire people?

Mongolia has already given the primary vaccine to 55 percent of the population and vaccines have already been delivered to the entire adult population through the Russia, China, USA and Covax programs.

Coronary pandemic has cruelly ranked the countries of the world according to their wealth, whether it is the intensive care capacity of hospitals or the vaccination of the people.

However, a comparison of national levels of prosperity shows one tremendous exception: Mongolia. It is roughly the 100th “richest” country in the world in terms of GDP, but in terms of vaccination coverage, the country belongs to the club of super vaccinators.

Donated samples were unloaded in February at Ulaanbaatar Airport.

Of Mongolia’s 3.2 million population, 55.2 percent have already received the first vaccine, he says Our World in Data project. The proportion of those vaccinated is higher than in Britain, the number one country in Europe (47.9 per cent) and only slightly below that of Israel, which is often admired (62.8 per cent).

The New York Times saysthat, in addition to its hard pace of vaccination, Mongolia has already managed to procure enough vaccines to vaccinate every adult completely. Thus, the authorities have been able to promise the steppe people a “corona-free summer”.

In Mongolia, it is not easy to reach all people for vaccinations, as the area of ​​the country is about 4.6 times that of Finland. According to the World Bank, about 70 percent of the population lives in cities.

The country’s looseness may have contributed to the relatively low number of coronary deaths recorded so far: 240. There have been about 51,000 infections.

How this is possible?

Mongolia is said to have skillfully exploited its geographical position between the two great powers China and Russia. The Diplomat magazine saysthat Mongolia has a “strategic partnership” with both of its neighbors and both superpowers have sought to increase their visibility through their “vaccine diplomacy”.

Mongolia has also received 2.6 million doses of vaccine from the Covax program to help developing countries. The people have thus been offered the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, as well as, through Covax, the Astra Zeneca and the Pfizer vaccine. Some of the vaccines have been purchased, some received as grants.

China’s neighbors Japan and South Korea – and, of course, the United States – have also been at the forefront of helping. The U.S. International Aid Coordination Agency (USAID) said in April it donated $ 450,000 to Mongolian corona operations.

At the same time, the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia wanted to report that the U.S. has been the largest single donor to the Covax program with an investment of about $ 2 billion.

“The United States has been the world’s largest donor of public health. Over the past two decades, the United States has provided more than $ 140 billion to promote global health, ” the embassy said.

Mongolia has been able to play the great powers skillfully against each other or to get everyone convinced of their “multi-pillar foreign policy”. China and Russia covet Mongolia’s natural resources and are suspicious of each other, while the United States would like to see a stable democratic country in the grip of two authoritarian giants.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg spoke in Ulaanbaatar after the country bought corona vaccines from China in April.

Shortly after Mongolia announced in early February that it would accept the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, China announced that it would donate 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a sign of “deep traditional friendship” between the two countries.