France has perhaps just made a major step forward in the fight against Covid-19. Tuesday September 29, Institut Pasteur de Lille (North) said have discovered a treatment “promising” against Covid-19. On the set of 13 Hours, Doctor Damien Mascret analyzes this potentially major announcement. “A promising treatment, this means that it seems effective in the laboratory and that now we must confirm in humans that it is as effective and as well tolerated, without toxicity.“, explains the doctor.



The secret remains however on the nature of the drug of the Pasteur Institute. “It is not known which one is used, because the Institute would not want people to rush on this drug and use it in a savage way“, explains Damien Mascret. “However, from the elements that we know, the drug had to have an anti-viral action, which implies a very important effectiveness and a targeted action.“