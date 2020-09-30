It’s a note of hope in the race against the coronavirus. The Pasteur Institute of Lille identified a molecule that would be effective in treating Covid-19. Researchers have been working on this molecule for several months. It has been tested on monkey cells infected with the coronavirus, the efficacy of the compound has been successfully observed on cells of human lungs.



Taken from the first symptoms, this molecule would reduce the viral load and therefore the risk of contamination. It would also have an impact on the most serious forms of the disease: “If we manage to turn off the viral multiplication at the onset of the disease, we can reasonably think that we will prevent the patient from progressing and progressing to serious disease“, explains Professor Benoit Deprez, scientific director at the Institut Pasteur in Lille.