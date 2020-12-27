It is a new form of the coronavirus which worries even in France now. A positive case for the virus variant was observed in Tours (Indre-et-Loire). The man presented with another condition, but after the PCR test was performed he was placed in isolation. Health authorities are trying to find out “if it is an isolated case“or if this variant has managed to spread”on our soil“, explains France Television journalist Julie Vitaline, in duplex from Tours.



This new form of the coronavirus is starting to affect several European countries. It was detected for the first time in the United Kingdom and is believed to be responsible for an increase in contaminations which have pushed the country to confine itself again. However, this variant has not yet been proven to cause more severe forms of the disease.