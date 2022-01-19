Coronavirus A pop-up vaccination point opens in the struggle – Only the first and second vaccines are available to the majority

A temporary corona vaccination point has also been opened in the Iitis shopping center.

Kampin a temporary coroner vaccination point will open in the mall on Thursday, January 20th. You can apply for a coronary vaccine without an appointment.

The vaccination point is located on the 1st floor of the shopping center, between the Brewery Restaurant Bruuver and the Sports Store Stadium.

Only healthy adults can apply for their first or second coronary vaccine from the point. People at risk and those over 60 can also go for the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the City of Helsinki’s press release, you can come to the place without an appointment, but only a limited number of queuers can be taken at a time. Vaccine opening hours can be checked From the website of the City of Helsinki.

Basic greetings adults can apply for the third vaccination without an appointment at the Vaccination Center or Jätkäsaari vaccination points.

The first and second doses are available without appointment to anyone aged 12 and over. In addition to pop-up points, there are currently five vaccination points in Helsinki in Jätkäsaari, Kannelmäki, Malmi, Messukeskus and Myllypuro.

People at risk and those over 60 years of age can apply for a third dose of the vaccine without an appointment at any vaccination point.

