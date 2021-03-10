Coronavirus A person who has been vaccinated can spread the coronavirus, even if he or she is asymptomatic – the expert explains how vaccinated people and their loved ones should now act

For the time being, vaccinees must follow the same rules as everyone else, says THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek.

Coronary vaccination There are more and more people in Finland every day. Nearly half a million people have already been vaccinated, or 11 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated.

How should they react to existing restrictions?

“Can vaccinated people be as carefree among us as if the whole disease didn’t exist?” asked a reader of Helsingin Sanomat in his e-mail.

“They can’t,” replies the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare and the secretary of the National Vaccination Expert Group. Hanna Nohynek.

For the time being, vaccinated people should follow the same rules as everyone else when dealing with non-vaccinated people: wear a mask, keep safety distances, and follow hand and cough hygiene.

According to Nohynek, the quarantine instructions should also be followed if you have received only one dose of the vaccine.

If a vaccinated person is exposed to a coronavirus infection, he or she should be quarantined for two weeks.

“This is especially important if he has been exposed to a modified virus,” Nohynek points out.

If you have received two doses of the vaccine and are exposed to a coronavirus infection seven days after the second dose, no quarantine is required.

“These guidelines will be refined as new information becomes available,” Nohynek says.

Why do vaccinees still need to adhere to safety guidelines?

“Because vaccination doesn’t provide complete protection against a viral infection,” Nohynek says.

That doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t effective. According to Nohynek, all coronary vaccines are very effective in preventing the development of a serious form of coronavirus disease, in addition to which the vaccine reduces both mild and asymptomatic coronavirus infections.

“However, if there is bad luck, the vaccinated person can still become infected and pass the virus on, even if he or she is asymptomatic. The risk of contracting the disease therefore remains. “

It has also been found in studies measuring the effectiveness of vaccines.

Nohynek refers to two studies: In the first vaccine, nasopharyngeal samples were taken every other week. The researchers found that a vaccinee could carry the virus even if he or she was asymptomatic. In another, researchers measured virus levels in vaccinees and found them to be four times lower than those who had not been vaccinated.

About vaccinations according to Nohynek, in general, not enough systematically researched information has yet been obtained to be completely sure of their effects on the supply chains.

“From the British experience, we know that the vaccines currently in use provide good protection against the British variant of the virus,” says Nohynek.

However, there are other virus variants in circulation that are constantly being expected to learn more about. There are many questions: will there be new variants in Finland, how will they be transmitted, what kind of disease will they cause, how well will vaccines protect against them.

“With a virus is a strong grip on Finland right now, ”says Nohynek.

Therefore, the risks associated with any kind of interaction must always be carefully weighed. When vaccinating people deal with non-vaccinated people, it is a good idea to consider each time how likely each person may have been exposed to the virus and whether it is possible to infect the virus with others.

“Unnecessary risks should not be taken,” Nohynek says.

Vaccination still represents a huge relief, at least for the elderly, at-risk groups and their loved ones.

“They are happy to start living like any other adult. You no longer have to fortify your home: you can go shopping and pharmacy and meet loved ones in a small circle, as long as you follow the Security Guidelines. ”

What is known about vaccinations?

The coronavirus vaccine starts to prevent viral infection as soon as it is given. However, it will take some time for full protection to develop. At its strongest, it has developed about three weeks after vaccination. The second vaccination further strengthens the protection and allows the protection to last for a long time.

At present, the elderly, those most at risk of serious coronary disease and healthcare personnel have been vaccinated selectively in Finland. There are now about 85,000 people who have been vaccinated twice in Finland and half a million who have received their first vaccination.

People over the age of 70 are expected to be vaccinated by mid-April.

The elderly have been isolated and for a year. When can the hobbies of seniors and the daily activities of seniors living at home, for example, be started safely?

According to Nohynek, there is no reason to take precautionary measures in Finland right now, when the epidemic is spreading.

“We will take overtime during this Lockdown period. After that, it is timely to agree together on how to gradually safely start day activities and other being among those vaccinated when they meet each other or other important people in their lives. Although some of them have been vaccinated, some have not been vaccinated for a long time, ”says Nohynek.

The New York Times headlined that vaccinees can now begin meeting each other without masks and safety gaps. Why is the Finnish line stricter?

In Finland, the epidemic is spreading almost throughout the country and virus variants are making their arrival. We want to be sure that the situation is not exacerbated by premature relaxation of the guidelines, ”Nohynek explains.

On Monday, the U.S. Office of Infectious Diseases issued detailed instructions on how vaccinees can gradually abandon restrictive precautions. However, the granting of new freedoms in Finland would be inconsistent at the moment, when at the same time a state of closure has been entered and a ban on curfew is being discussed. Besides, according to Nohynek, there is not enough information about the consequences of these freedoms. “After all, we know that a vaccinee can pass the virus on. We want even more information about this. ”

He points out that according to US guidelines, vaccinated people can meet each other without safety gaps and masks, but when socializing with non-vaccinated people, the same safety instructions apply to them as to others.

“We have only vaccinated about 11 percent of the population, so it is clearer so far that the guidelines are the same for everyone.”

All According to the current assessment of the National Institute for Health and Welfare, willing Finns will be vaccinated once by the end of June. By that time, the elderly and at-risk groups have already been vaccinated twice.

“Then the epidemic situation in Finland may be completely different and we can hopefully take less restrictive precautions in life,” says Nohynek.

What about those who have already had coronavirus disease?

They are also recommended to follow the same rules as those who have been vaccinated twice when dealing with people who have not been vaccinated or who have not suffered from corona. So use masks, safety intervals and follow hygiene instructions.

“We know that a very small number of people who have the disease have re-infected. Admittedly, in some cases it may also have been the ‘tail’ of the same disease, meaning that the laboratory test is positive even though humans no longer excrete viruses but their remnants. We also know that antibody levels are at a protective level for 6 to 9 months after a disease, possibly longer, ”Nohynek explains.