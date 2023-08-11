Coronavirus | A new virus variant is raging in the United States, the number of infections in Finland has remained moderate

The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States, Ireland, France, Britain, Japan and China. In Finland, booster vaccines are offered to risk groups in late autumn.

10.8. 20:44 | Updated 11:25

New The EG.5 corona variant has become the most common form of the covid-19 disease in the United States, according to the latest assessment by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Told about it US media CNN.

The new omikron variant subtype is responsible for about 17 percent of new infections.

The EG.5 variant is slightly more resistant to current vaccinations than previous variants, but its symptoms are largely the same as the previous ones.

The conversion is also spreading rapidly in Ireland, France, Great Britain, Japan and China. The World Health Organization WHO has added the EG.5 variant to its list of variants to monitor.

Cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations have increased in the United States. However, there is nothing to suggest that any specific variant of the disease is the cause.

Epidemiologists The spread is due, among other things, to the fact that the record-breaking hot weather has driven people indoors, where the disease spreads more easily than outdoors. People also travel more during the summer. The start of schools is expected to be reflected in the disease statistics.

Harvard University immunologist and virologist Ph.D Dan Barouch predicts to CNN that there will be widespread infections, but the disease will remain mild in cases.

“People who are at risk of serious disease should of course continue to take precautions,” he said.

Autumn however, the booster vaccine is estimated to be an effective protection against the currently spreading variant. The vaccine only appears to be available a month later than the booster shots last fall, as it awaits approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

in Finland The EG.5 variant was first detected at the beginning of June, says a specialist researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Erika Lindh.

“In July, it accounted for about five percent of all observations,” he explains to HS by email.

According to Lindh, the mutation was first observed in the United States in February 2023.

“According to the risk assessment published by the WHO on Wednesday, the spread of the EG.5 subline may increase the prevalence of infections,” writes Lindh.

According to Lindh, the WHO estimates that the public health effects of the conversion are in the same category as other currently circulating conversions.

According to Lindh, the prevalence of corona infections in July was low based on the virus’ wastewater monitoring and the infection register. According to him, there are still no indications of an increase in the number of cases in Finland.

THL’s specialist doctor Mika Muhonen says that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will process the marketing authorization of the vaccine coming to Finland at the end of August. When the marketing authorization is granted, vaccines are recommended in the fall for those in the risk group and the elderly.

“Once the marketing authorization has been granted, the vaccines will start to be brought to Finland in less than a month,” says Muhonen.

According to Muhonen, the corona vaccinations are given at the same time as the flu vaccinations, even if the corona vaccines arrive in Finland earlier.

“People don’t have to get vaccinated twice, they can get both vaccinations in one go. It also saves the workload of the nursing staff.”

Muhonen estimates that vaccinations will start in Finland in November.

Correction 11.8. 11:17 a.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that the EMA deals with vaccines. In reality, the EMA deals with marketing authorizations for vaccines. EMA is dealing with one sales license for a new vaccine coming to Finland, earlier in the news there was talk of vaccines in the plural. Vaccines will start to be imported into Finland within a month of the marketing authorization being granted, not in a month. THL recommends vaccines in the fall and they are given together with flu shots.