Coronavirus A new version of the micron transformation was found in Southwest Finland – Husin Lehtonen: “No need to be terribly worried”

A new sub-variant has been widely observed in, for example, Tankka and Norway.

Southwest Finland ten cases of the so-called second variant of the coronavirus omicron variant have been confirmed in the hospital district.

The BA.2 variant of Omikro is widely used in Denmark and Norway, for example. It has not been shown to cause more serious disease in the unvaccinated than the first omicron, but it may prolong the epidemic.

Recent discoveries are the first in Finland. In Uusimaa, the sub-variant has not yet emerged, says the director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

“We’ve assumed it will certainly be here, too, but it hasn’t come up in sequencing,” says Lehtonen.

Lehtonen however, according to the new variant, there is little cause for concern.

“I don’t have to be terribly worried. It is very similar to the omikron one, and the omikron now seems to be milder than the delta. ”

In Lehtonen’s opinion, however, the matter is not so simple. He emphasizes that in Denmark, for example, third vaccinations were given earlier than in Finland.

As a result, Finns may now be better protected.

“It’s miserable if this wave continues, but we’ve just given triple vaccinations. It may not be the same for us as it is in Denmark. ”

The current A prolongation of the corona wave is possible, however, the Hospital District of Southwest Finland stated in its press release.

Information has been received from Denmark and Norway that the second variant of omicron has also infected those who have previously received the first version of omicron.

“It suggests that these variants are so different that there is no terribly high level of natural immunity,” says Lehtonen.

However, Lehtonen does not see the transformation as significant, for example, in terms of continuing the restrictions.

“If vaccinations protect against the severe disease caused by both variants, the situation is pretty much the same as before.”

BA.2 variant there has also been talk of a so-called hidden version of the omicron.

The sub-variant is not revealed to be an omicron in the pcr test in the same way as the first version. Omikron has so far been characterized by the absence of a so-called s gene, but in a sub-variant the s gene exists.

However, the second version is identified as a coronavirus, as are the previous variants. According to Lehtonen, the detail has no practical significance.

“The coronavirus is all in the final games then.”

Fresh The findings are from different parts of the hospital district of Southwest Finland, the press release states. There is no information on the origin of the infections.

“Last week, we noticed changes in the positive results of our pcr screening test that suggested a possible variant of omikron 2,” says the chief physician at Tyks Laboratories Tytti Vuorinen in the bulletin.

Director of Tyks Laboratories Antti Hakanen points out in the press release that never before has the properties of any microbe been monitored in this way worldwide and reported in real time.

“After all, these are the World Championships in viral bonga,” says Hakanen.